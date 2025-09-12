Brazil’s Former President Bolsonaro Sentenced To 27 Years In Prison For Coup Attempt

The conviction made Bolsonaro the first former president in the country's history to be convicted for attacking democracy.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Brazil’s Former President Bolsonaro Sentenced To 27 Years In Prison
Former Brazil President Bolsonaro Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro was sentenced to 27 years and three months in prison on Thursday.

  • He was convicted for plotting a coup to remain in power despite his defeat in the 2022 presidential elections.

  • The conviction made Bolsonaro the first former president in the country's history to be convicted for attacking democracy.

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro was sentenced to 27 years and three months in prison on Thursday for plotting a coup to remain in power despite his defeat in the 2022 presidential elections. The decision was declared by a panel of five supreme court justices who found the politician guilty on five counts, Reuters reported. 

The conviction made Bolsonaro the first former president in the country's history to be convicted for attacking democracy. The decision, however, drew criticism from the United States president Donald Trump who said that he was “very unhappy” with the conviction. He added that he always found Bolsonaro to be “outstanding.”

Four of the five judges on the panel convicted Bolsonaro of taking part in an armed criminal organization, attempting to violently abolish democracy, organizing a coup, and damaging government property and protected cultural assets.

Former Brazil President Bolsonaro - File photo
Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro Appeals House Arrest Order

BY Outlook News Desk

"This criminal case is almost a meeting between Brazil and its past, its present and its future," Justice Carmen Lucia said before her vote to convict Bolsonaro, referring to a history checkered with military coups and attempts to overthrow democracy.

Related Content
Related Content

She was the third of five judges to find the 70-year-old far-right leader guilty. She claimed that there was ample evidence against the ex-president that he acted "with the purpose of eroding democracy and institutions.”

Trump had earlier hit Brazil with retaliatory tariffs terming the trial as a “witch hunt”. He had also imposed sanctions against the presiding judge, and the revocation of visas for most of the high court justices. 

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on X the court had "unjustly ruled," adding that "The United States will respond accordingly to this witch hunt."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025: Litton Das Hails 'Importance Of Winning First Game' After Tigers Win Over UAE

  2. Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, T20 Asia Cup Match 3: Litton Das' Fighting 59 Carry Tigers To Maiden Victory

  3. Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Taskin Ahmed Joins Shakib Al Hasan In BAN Cricket History With This Record

  4. India Vs Pakistan At Asia Cup Final: Why Has This Never Happened Before?

  5. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Match 4

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  2. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  4. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  5. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  2. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  4. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India And Mauritius Are Family, Says PM Modi After Signing Key MoUs In Varanasi

  2. Israeli Minister Smotrich’s Recent Visit To India Raises Questions

  3. Delhi Could Sell Off 'Sheesh Mahal': Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  4. French Safran And DRDO Team Up To Deliver India’s First Indigenous Jet Engine

  5. Day In Pics: September 11, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Friend To All, Ally To None?: The Cracks In India’s ‘Vishwabandhu’ Brand

  2. Twenty-Four Years Since 9/11: How The Twin Tower Attacks Reshaped America And The World

  3. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  4. Bali Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises to 14 as Search Operations Continue

  5. 'From The Ashes Like The Phoenix, Palestinians Will Rise': Ambassador Abdullah Shawesh

Latest Stories

  1. 11 Indian Workers Stranded In Oman After Salaries Withheld, Passports Seized

  2. The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 6: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga's Film Earns Over Rs 64 Crore

  3. Bali Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises to 14 as Search Operations Continue

  4. Horoscope Today, September 11, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Sagittarius, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  5. Breaking Down The Walls, Bringing Girls Back To School 

  6. J&K Floods Wipe Out Paddy Crops, Apple Orchards, Leaving Growers Devastated

  7. Rapper, Kathmandu Mayor… Will Balendra Shah Be The Nepalese Gen Z’s Pick For Prime Minister?

  8. 'From The Ashes Like The Phoenix, Palestinians Will Rise': Ambassador Abdullah Shawesh