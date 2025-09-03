Blast Targets Balochistan National Party event; Leader Akhtar Mengal Unharmed

Suicide bomber struck near stadium exit as BNP supporters were leaving rally.
At least 13 people killed and 30 injured, some critically.
Officials blame “India-backed terrorists”; no group has claimed responsibility.
A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a stadium on Tuesday night as supporters of the Balochistan National Party (BNP) were leaving a political rally in Quetta, killing at least 13 people and wounding 30 others, police and hospital officials said.
According to Al Jazeera, Police chief Majeed Qaisrani said the blast occurred near a graveyard close to the stadium on the city’s outskirts. The attacker’s body parts were recovered from the scene.Waseem Baig, spokesman for a government hospital, confirmed that 13 bodies and dozens of wounded had been brought in, with several in critical condition.
The rally, as cited by India today, was held to mark the death anniversary of veteran nationalist leader and former provincial chief minister Sardar Ataullah Mengal. BNP president Akhtar Mengal, a vocal critic of the government, escaped unharmed, though several of his supporters were among the dead and injured.
according to NDTV, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the bombing as a “cowardly act of the enemies of humanity,” ordering top medical care for survivors and a high-level probe.
In Islamabad, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi blamed “India-backed terrorists and their facilitators” for the attack, alleging a conspiracy to destabilize Pakistan—though no evidence was offered.
Balochistan, long troubled by separatist violence led by groups such as the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), has seen repeated attacks on security forces and Punjabi workers. Although authorities say the insurgency has been curbed, deadly violence continues.