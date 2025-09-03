Blast Targets Balochistan National Party event; Leader Akhtar Mengal Unharmed

The rally was held to mark the death anniversary of veteran nationalist leader and former provincial chief minister Sardar Ataullah Mengal

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
At least 9 killed, 29 injured after explosion targets public rally in southwestern Pakistan
At least 9 killed, 29 injured after explosion targets public rally in southwestern Pakistan
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Suicide bomber struck near stadium exit as BNP supporters were leaving rally.

  • At least 13 people killed and 30 injured, some critically.

  • Officials blame “India-backed terrorists”; no group has claimed responsibility.

A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a stadium on Tuesday night as supporters of the Balochistan National Party (BNP) were leaving a political rally in Quetta, killing at least 13 people and wounding 30 others, police and hospital officials said.

According to Al Jazeera, Police chief Majeed Qaisrani said the blast occurred near a graveyard close to the stadium on the city’s outskirts. The attacker’s body parts were recovered from the scene.Waseem Baig, spokesman for a government hospital, confirmed that 13 bodies and dozens of wounded had been brought in, with several in critical condition.

The rally, as cited by India today, was held to mark the death anniversary of veteran nationalist leader and former provincial chief minister Sardar Ataullah Mengal. BNP president Akhtar Mengal, a vocal critic of the government, escaped unharmed, though several of his supporters were among the dead and injured.

according to NDTV, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the bombing as a “cowardly act of the enemies of humanity,” ordering top medical care for survivors and a high-level probe.

In Islamabad, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi blamed “India-backed terrorists and their facilitators” for the attack, alleging a conspiracy to destabilize Pakistan—though no evidence was offered.

Related Content
Related Content

Balochistan, long troubled by separatist violence led by groups such as the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), has seen repeated attacks on security forces and Punjabi workers. Although authorities say the insurgency has been curbed, deadly violence continues.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs England: Temba Bavuma Credits Bowlers For SA’s Big Win Over ENG In First ODI

  2. R Ashwin Likely To Become First Indian Cricketer To Play In Big Bash League 2025: Report

  3. BCCI Invites Bids From 'Reputed Firms' For Lead Sponsor Rights After Dream 11 Exit

  4. ENG Vs RSA 1st ODI: Maharaj, Markram Help South Africa Maul England

  5. MS Dhoni Hookah Controversy Resurfaces As Irfan Pathan Hints At Favouritism Behind India Exit

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Ousts Taylor Fritz To Set Up Carlos Alcaraz Semi-final Showdown

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jiri Lehecka, US Open 2025: Spaniard Clinches Quarter-final Victory In Straight Sets

  3. Jessica Pegula Vs Barbora Krejcikova, US Open 2025: American Seals Semi-Final Spot

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Taylor Fritz, US Open 2025: Serbian Through To The Semis At Flushing Meadows

  5. Who Is Indian Teen Prodigy Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi? 16-Year-Old Talent Making Heads Roll In USA

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI

  2. What The Maratha Protesters Did Hours Before The Agitation Ended

  3. Bail Denied: Delhi High Court Rules On Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid In 2020 Violence Case

  4. Manoj Jarange Patil Breaks Fast Unto Death, Mumbai Maratha Protesters Claim 'Win'

  5. BRS Suspends K Kavitha After Allegations Against Harish Rao, Santosh Kumar Over Kaleshwaram

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  2. Burkina Faso Criminalizes Homosexuality, Imposes Two To Five Years Of Imprisonment

  3. Afghanistan Earthquake Kills Over 1,400 In Kunar, Thousands Injured

  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  5. India Again Refuses to Back China’s Belt and Road at SCO Summit

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 3, 2025: Predictions for Leo, Sagittarius, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. A Class Of Controversies: How NCERT’s Revised History Curriculum Politicises Education

  3. What We Remember: How Different Versions Of History Attack Past And Present In Kashmir

  4. Not By The Textbook: When History Becomes Propaganda

  5. Trump Accuses Xi Of Conspiring Against US As Putin, Kim Attend Military Parade In China

  6. Punjab Declares All 23 Districts Flood-Hit; Jammu Rail, Road Traffic Affected As Rivers Swell

  7. Lokah Makers Apologise For Demeaning Dialogue On Bengaluru Women; Assure To Remove It

  8. Hope To Be Back On Track, Clinch Deal With US By November: Goyal