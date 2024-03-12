Astronauts Return To Earth After 6 Month Stay At International Space Station

After a six month mission at the International Space Station, the four astronauts from different countries have safely returned to Earth.
The four astronauts were part of the Crew-7 astronauts, an international quartet from NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and Roscosmos.
The SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen, JAXA astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov landed safely landed in the Gulf of Mexico near the Florida Panhandle.
The four astronauts had arrived at the space station in August last year, and their replacements arrived just last week via their own SpaceX capsule spending nearly 200 days in orbit, completing 3,184 orbits of Earth and traveling a staggering 84.4 million miles.
During their stay at the International Space Station, the astronauts conducted wide range of experiments.
They also performed spacewalks, while their experimentation is going to benefit the science and enrich the latest technology more. Their work is also expected to have lasting impacts on understanding of space and how prolonged exposure to microgravity environments affects the human body.