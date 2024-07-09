After Barcelona Protests, Italy's Sicily Is Turning Away Tourists | Here's Why

Amid the mass protests in Barcelona and the blocking of Mount Fuji in Japan, another tourist hotspot has started to turn visitors away. In Italy, hotels and guesthouses in Sicily are being forced to turn away tourists due to a major water shortage.
The Italian city has suffered from below-average rainfall, resulting in a widespread drought to take over the city.
In Spain and Japan, the major reason tourists are being turned away due to housing crisis and over-tourism. However, in Sicily, the water shortage and drought have left small hotels and guesthouses across the island with no choice but to turn away tourists.
Sicily Continues To Grapple With Water Crisis
In February 2024, Sicily declared a state of emergency and imposed several water restrictions. For a city that functions on tourism and agriculture, the lakes are not the only thing dried up.
As per a report by CNN, over a million people across 93 communities are now subject to water rationing. In some areas, a mandatory cut of 45 percent has been made when it comes to water consumption.
Hotels and guesthouses have started to issue warning for tourists saying that there will not be enough water for them to flush the toilets, let alone a shower for a day out in the Sun.
Sicily's Only Natural Lake Is Drying Up
Adding to the crisis, the only natural lake in Sicily - Lake Pergusa - has started to shrink. With below average rainfall and drought, the lake has nearly dried up.
Lake Pergusa, which is part of a natural reserve in the central town of Enna, is a vital resting station for birds migrating between Africa and Europe.