International

From Rental Bans To Squirting Water Guns: Here's Why Barcelona Is Protesting Against Tourism

From temporary hotel bans for tourists to squirting visitors with water guns, local residents took to the streets to express their rage over tourism in the city. Here's why

| Photo: AP
From Hotel Bans To Squirting Water Gun: Here's Why Barcelona Is Protesting Against Tourism | Photo: AP
info_icon

Mass protests were held over the weekend in the city of Barcelona as Locals raged over the influx of tourists in the Spanish city. From temporary hotel bans for tourists to squirting visitors with water guns, local residents took to the streets to express their rage over tourism in the city.

Despite increasing the tourist tax, Barcelona continues to have high rates of visitors. Thousands of locals marched calling for a new economic model that would reduce the number of tourists visiting the Spanish city.

'Let's Put Limits On Tourism': Locals Protest Against Rising Rate Of Tourists, Squirt Water Guns At Visitors

Under the slogan "Enough! Let's put limits on tourism", nearly 3,000 people marched in Barcelona to demand a new economic model to reduce the number of tourists visiting the city every year.

The protests, which also come against the backdrop of a higher cost of living, took place over the weekend.

Locals protested outside popular dinner joints in the city and chanted "tourists go home". Many tourists were also squirted at with water guns across the city.

Banners of "reduce tourism now" and "tourists out of our neighbourhood" donned the city as locals expressed their rage over the influx of visitors.

Ban On Short-Term Rentals, Hotels In The Works

Along with this, a temporary plan to ban short-term rentals in the city is in the works. Speaking at a city council event, Barcelona Mayor Jaume Collboni stated that the local government is working towards confronting "Barcelona's largest problem".

By 2028, the local government aims to implement a complete ban on rentals. As per Reuters, the city will scrap all 10,101 apartment licenses approved as short-term rentals.

Due to the coming of short-term rentals, the Barcelona Mayor added that the cost of supply has gone up by 68 percent for locals in the past 10 years. Furthermore, the cost for houses in the city have also gone by 38 percent, creating inequality across the city.

How Much Tourism Is Too Much Tourism?

In the past year, local authorities stated that Barcelona received over 12 million tourists. When it comes to Spain as a whole, over 85 million tourists visited the European country in 2023, an increase of 18.7 percent.

Apart from Barcelona, similar protests took tourist hotspots such as the Canary Islands, Malaga and Palma de Mallorca.

With high tourism rates, locals have claimed that the city has become "unliveable". High costs of living, rents and more have angered locals and each year the disparity in financial costs continues to rise.

In Italy, tourists are now charged an entry fee for coming to Venice, leading to backlash from visitors who find the price "unfair". Residents in Venice also protested against the entry fee but on the grounds that more needs to be done to resolve the issue of mass tourism in the hotspot.

In Japan, local authorities blocked the view to the iconic Mount Fuji due to over-tourism. Citing littering and overcrowding, local authorities stated that it is "regrettable" that the only way to improve conditions is to block the view of Mt. Fuji.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND-W Vs SA-W, 3rd T20I Preview: India Pray For Clear Skies, Aim To Level Series And Fix Bowling Woes
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 2nd T20I: Match Abandoned Due To Rain In Chennai - In Pics
  3. IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Abhishek Sharma's Maiden Ton Helps India Beat Zimbabwe By 100 Runs - In Pics
  4. T20 World Cup: Die-Hard Indian Cricket Fans Chartered Flights To Chase Every Match
  5. India Vs Zimbabwe T20Is: Ishan Kishan Reacts To His Continued Selection Snub, Here's What Batting Sensation Said
Football News
  1. Bayern Munich Sign Michael Olise From Crystal Palace In search For 'New Energy, New Ideas'
  2. NED 2-1 TUR, Euro 2024: Netherlands Set Up Semi-Final Against England - In Pics
  3. Lionel Messi 'Blessing' Lamine Yamal Goes Viral Ahead Of Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Final
  4. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024, Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: Gary Neville Says England Have Tournament Know-How, But Warns Netherlands A Step Up
Tennis News
  1. Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  2. Wimbledon: Alcaraz Pips Humbert; Sinner To Face Medvedev In Quarter-Finals - In Pics
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Holger Rune Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  4. Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu Has No Regrets Over Andy Murray Withdrawal- Here's Why
  5. Wimbledon: Coco Gauff Crashes Out In Last 16 As Emma Navarro Wins All-American Tussle - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune: Policeman Killed, Another Cop Injured After Car Hits Their Bike In Khadki
  2. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: NEET UG Hearing To Begin At 2 PM, Re-Test Pleas To Be Heard First
  3. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: 'Non-Biological PM Goes To Moscow', Congress Attacks Modi As Rahul Gandhi Visits Manipur
  4. Supreme Court Dismisses West Bengal Govt Plea Against CBI Probe In Sandeshkhali Violence Case
  5. Arvind Kejriwal In Jail: Delhi HC Seeks Tihar Jail's Reply Over Delhi CM's Plea To Meet With Lawyers
Entertainment News
  1. Here's Why Sudha Kongara And Akshay Kumar Didn't Get Along Initially While Filming 'Sarfira'
  2. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark In India
  3. 'How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies': Everything You Need To Know About This Blockbuster Thai Family Drama That's Making People Cry
  4. Alanna Panday And Husband Ivor McCray Welcome Baby Boy; Ananya Panday Expresses Happiness Over Welcoming Her Nephew
  5. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Vishal Pandey's Parents Demand Armaan Malik's Eviction Following The Slap Row
US News
  1. NASCAR Returns To Downtown Chicago For Grant Park 165; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  2. Scientists Discover The Reason Behind Rare Polar Rain Aurora In Arctic
  3. NWS Issues Dangerous Heat Warnings For Coming Days | Death Valley’s Rising Temperatures Set Records
  4. ‘She’s Our Generation’s Madonna’: Who Is 'HOT TO GO!' Singer Chappell Roan?
  5. John Cena Announces Retirement In 2025, Plans Farewell Tour: This Is When His Last Match Could Be
World News
  1. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: 'Non-Biological PM Goes To Moscow', Congress Attacks Modi As Rahul Gandhi Visits Manipur
  2. Destruction Of Gaza Likely Pushed Hamas To Soften Ceasefire Demands, Officials Say
  3. From Rental Bans To Squirting Water Guns: Here's Why Barcelona Is Protesting Against Tourism
  4. Indonesia: Landslide Triggered By Torrential Rain Kills 11 At Illegal Gold Mine; 19 Missing
  5. 'Seoul Must Be Suicidal': North Korea's Kim Yo Jong Hits Out At South Korea Over Military Drills
Latest Stories
  1. Can Pezeshkian Give A Healing Touch To Iran’s Suffering People?
  2. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren To Face Floor Test On July 8, May Expand Cabinet Tomorrow Post Result
  3. Horoscope for July 8, 2024: Discover astrological insights for every zodiac sign
  4. France Election Result 2024: Le Pen's Far-Right 'Left' Behind; PM Gabrial Attal To Resign | Details
  5. India Vs Zimbabwe T20Is: Ishan Kishan Reacts To His Continued Selection Snub, Here's What Batting Sensation Said
  6. Today Sports News Live: Holger Rune Takes On Novak Djokovic In Wimbledon Round Of 16; Build Up To ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 SF
  7. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: NEET UG Hearing To Begin At 2 PM, Re-Test Pleas To Be Heard First
  8. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: 'Non-Biological PM Goes To Moscow', Congress Attacks Modi As Rahul Gandhi Visits Manipur