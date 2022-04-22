Friday, Apr 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Afghanistan: Bombing At Mosque And Religious School Kills At Least 33

Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted news of the devastating bombing in the town of Imam Saheb, in Kunduz Province, saying it also wounded another 43 people, many of them students.

Afghanistan: Bombing At Mosque And Religious School Kills At Least 33
Representational Image AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Apr 2022 9:28 pm

A Taliban official says a bombing at a mosque and religious school in northern Afghanistan on Friday killed at least 33 people, including students of a religious school.

Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted news of the devastating bombing in the town of Imam Saheb, in Kunduz Province, saying it also wounded another 43 people, many of them students.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but Afghanistan's Islamic State affiliate on Thursday claimed a series of bombings, the worst of which was an attack on a Shiite mosque in northern Mazar-e-Sharif that killed at least 10 Shiite Muslim worshippers and wounded scores more.

Related stories

Kabul Airport Attack: 13 US Soldiers Killed In Suicide Bombing, 18 Injured

Tags

International Taliban Afghanistan Bombing Mosque North Afghanistan 33 Dead
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

J&K: 2 JeM Suicide Bombers Eliminated In Encounter Ahead of PM's Modi's Visit

J&K: 2 JeM Suicide Bombers Eliminated In Encounter Ahead of PM's Modi's Visit