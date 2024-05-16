Elections

YSRCP Will Win More Seats Than It Won In 2019: Jagan Mohan Reddy

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister made this assertion during a visit to I-PAC, which provided electioneering and political services to the ruling party.

YSRCP supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy
info_icon

YSRCP supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday expressed confidence that the ruling party will win more seats in the elections to the 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly constituencies held in Andhra Pradesh recently than it won the previous time (in 2019).

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister made this assertion during a visit to I-PAC, which provided electioneering and political services to the ruling party.

"The party will create history this time winning a greater number of seats than it won last time...A YSRCP landslide is certain in the just concluded elections and the results on June 4 will make the entire country stand up and look at Andhra Pradesh," Reddy said in a press release here.

Recalling YSRCP's performance in 2019 where it won 151 Assembly and 22 Lok Sabha seats, Reddy said the party will better that performance in this year's polls.

Further, he assured the YSRCP government will do better to the people of the state in the next five years.

The Lok Sabha and Assembly elections were held simultaneously on May 13.

