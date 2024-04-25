Elections

YSRCP Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy Files Nomination For Pulivendula Seat In Andhra Pradesh

Jagan Mohan Reddy was accompanied by the party candidate for the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat Y S Avinash Reddy and others.

Advertisement

X/@YSRCParty
Jagan Mohan Reddy files nomination Photo: X/@YSRCParty
info_icon

YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday filed his nomination for Pulivendula Assembly seat.

Jagan Mohan Reddy was accompanied by the party candidate for the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat Y S Avinash Reddy and others.

"Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy filed his nomination papers in Pulivendula, officially submitted his candidacy to the Pulivendula Returning Officer," said a press release.

Earlier on Monday, local YSRCP leaders from Pulivendula filed a set of nomination papers on behalf of the ruling party chief.

Assembly elections will be held simultaneously with the Assembly polls on May 13.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Arijit Singh Birthday Special: From 'Tum Hi Ho' To 'Satranga', 10 Songs By The Versatile Singer To Tune In To
  2. Biden Signs Law To Ban TikTok If ByteDance Fails To Divest: What You Need to Know
  3. Al Pacino Birthday Special: 'Heat' To 'Scarface', 7 Stellar Performances That Highlight The Oscar-Winner's Legacy
  4. Age Of Agitation: Student Protests Surge Across U.S. Universities Over Israel's War On Gaza
  5. Podcast Star Alex Cooper And Matt Kaplan Say 'I Do' In Dreamy Riviera Maya Wedding Celebration
  6. Young And Angry: Columbia Student Protests Continue To Rattle The Powers That Be
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: EC Takes Note Of Poll Violations By PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi; YouTuber Manish Kashyap Joins BJP
  8. Sports News LIVE: Liverpool's Premier League Title Hopes Dented After 0-2 Loss At Everton