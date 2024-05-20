Will Raja Bhaiya’s Neutrality Sway Voters As Kaushambi Goes To Polls In The Fifth Phase?

As Kaushambi gears up to vote in the fifth phase on May 20, troubles for Vinod Sonkar seem to have intensified with videos of him allegedly abusing the Brahmin and Baniya communities emerging on social media. Adding to this the growing anti-incumbency sentiment on the ground, due to his lack of visits to electorates and overall development, his support seems to be waning. Sonkar has claimed the videos to be fake and has lodged an FIR for the same.