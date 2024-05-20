Elections

Will Raja Bhaiya’s Neutrality Sway Voters As Kaushambi Goes To Polls In The Fifth Phase?

Amidst the high-stakes battle in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi, the decision of the influential Raja Bhaiya to refrain from backing any side has added an intriguing dimension to the fierce contest between the BJP's incumbent MP and the Samajwadi Party's young Dalit challenger.

(Photo by Subhankar Chakraborty/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)
Raghuraj Pratap Singh (Raja Bhaiya) (Photo by Subhankar Chakraborty/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)
info_icon

The electoral battleground is heating up in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi as Samajwadi Party debutante Pushpendra Saroj takes on BJP’s incumbent Vinod Sonkar.

According to the locals, a fierce competition is being witnessed between the saffron party’s Hindutva ideology and the Samajwadi Party’s new vision for development. While the BJP leader is eyeing a third term as Kaushambi MP, 25-year-old Saroj is in the running to become India’s youngest MP by winning the reserved seat this election. 

The young Dalit candidate, who returned to India in 2021 after completing his undergraduate degree in London, joined the Samajwadi Party shortly after. He is being seen as one of the emerging Dalit leaders in the state.

“If I talk about the nation, then unemployment and rising prices are key electoral issues affecting every citizen. And in Kaushambi a different fight is being observed for respect and dignity. The way the current MP has disrespected people, people are fighting against it. Along with that, people’s personal issues have not been heard. Electricity, water and road issues have persisted and the youth is roaming unemployed and inflation is affecting people, these are some issues of this region,” SP candidate Pushpendra Saroj said in a conversation with Outlook.

The BJP MP Vinod Sonkar, on the other hand, has told reporters that he is optimistic he will defeat Pushpendra Saroj just like he had defeated his father, Indrajit Saroj, last time. In 2019, political heavyweight and five-time MLA Indrajit Saroj, who is currently the Manjhanpur MLA, lost by a margin of around 38,000 votes. This time, his son is contesting in his place.

The reserved seat of Kaushambi came into existence in 2008 when the electoral boundaries were redrawn owing to the delimitation exercise. The Lok Sabha constituency now includes five legislative assembly seats of Babaganj, Kunda, Sirathu, Manjhanpur and Chail.

The Manjhanpur legislative constituency is dominated by dalits and specifically Pasi dalits to which the SP candidate belongs, while the other four regions are dominated by the OBC community.

Although the Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vinod Sonkar has been winning the last two terms, the BJP has no representation in any of the five seats. While Sirathu, Manjhanpur and Chail are held by the Samajwadi Party, Babaganj and Kunda come under the Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) led by seven-time MLA Raja Bhaiya.

The elections have taken an interesting turn with Jansatta Dal (L) leader Raghuraj Pratap Singh, popularly known as Raja Bhaiya, who wields significant influence in the Babaganj and Kunda region saying he has told his voters he will remain neutral this election season and they can vote for whoever they please. He has also not fielded any candidates from the party.

“If we ask our supporters to vote for anyone then it is our moral obligation to ensure the candidate when elected stands up for the people during their difficult times. We weren’t able to take that guarantee,” Raja Bhaiya said in a video interview with Aaj Tak.

On the Campaign Trail: Samajwadi Party candidate from Kaushambi, Pushpendra Saroj (L) and Congress candidate from Barabanki Tanuj Punia (R) - null
Uttar Pradesh's Emerging Dalit Leaders Look To Reshape State Politics

BY Zaina Azhar Sayeda

Candidates and party workers from both BJP and Samajwadi Party have visited and held meetings with Raja Bhaiya to seek his support in the ongoing elections but he has declined support to any party. A local resident of Kaushambi told Outlook, “Kaushambi Lok Sabha seat par Raja Bhaiya jo chahte hai wahi hota hai.” 

In a media interview, Indrajit Saroj told reporters although Raja Bhaiya has not allied with either side, his supporters have chosen his son Pushpendra Saroj as the worthy candidate and are supporting him this time. “The kind of support he is getting from all castes and classes is something even I have not received during my political career,” he said.

As Kaushambi gears up to vote in the fifth phase on May 20, troubles for Vinod Sonkar seem to have intensified with videos of him allegedly abusing the Brahmin and Baniya communities emerging on social media. Adding to this the growing anti-incumbency sentiment on the ground, due to his lack of visits to electorates and overall development, his support seems to be waning. Sonkar has claimed the videos to be fake and has lodged an FIR for the same.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Air India Express Flight Passengers Recall Harrowing Moments After Engine Fire In Bengaluru
  2. 50 More Cameras To Be Installed To Track Tiger On Prowl Near Villages in MP’s Raisen District
  3. In Pics: From Karnataka Ground Zero
  4. Uttar Pradesh's Emerging Dalit Leaders Look To Reshape State Politics
  5. Outlook News Wrap May 19: AAP Holds Protest Against BJP, Floods In Afghanistan Kill 47, Read Review Of Baahubali: Crown Of Blood And More
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Taylor Swift's 'Max Martin Medley' Tribute Lights Up Stockholm Tour Finale, 'How Did It End?' Live Debut
  2. Watch | Sean Diddy Combs Apologizes For Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Cassie In 2016 Hotel Video: Latest Developments
  3. 'Gullak' Season Four To Premiere On June 7
  4. Singer Monali Thakur's Mother Dies
  5. Sanjay Bishnoi Of 'Delhi Crime' Fame Shares Cannes Experience After 'Santosh' Screening
Sports News
  1. Carlo Ancelotti Focused On Fitness, Rhythm Despite Villarreal Comeback Against Real Madrid
  2. Ireland Vs Scotland T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Netherlands Tri-Nation Series In India
  3. Emotional Pep Guardiola Lauds Liverpool Legend Jurgen Klopp As Man City Rivalry Ends
  4. Valencia 1-3 Girona: Visitors Secure Highest Ever La Liga Finish Of Third
  5. Villarreal 4-4 Real Madrid: Laliga's Top Scorer Sorloth Scores Four In Thrilling Comeback
World News
  1. Watch | Taylor Swift's 'Max Martin Medley' Tribute Lights Up Stockholm Tour Finale, 'How Did It End?' Live Debut
  2. Texas: 'Gathering Of The Kyles' Fail To Break World Record Despite 706 Turnout In Kyle
  3. Watch | Sean Diddy Combs Apologizes For Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Cassie In 2016 Hotel Video: Latest Developments
  4. Who Is Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian President Whose Chopper Crashed Today
  5. Taylor Swift Broke A Record At Her First-Ever Eras Tour Concert In Stockholm, Here's What It Is
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup