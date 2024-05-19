Uttar Pradesh's Emerging Dalit Leaders Look To Reshape State Politics

The reserved seat of Barabanki went to polls in the fifth phase, and for the people of Karpiya, which is dominated by scheduled castes, development and employment have emerged as the primary poll planks. “The biggest problem is that the villagers do physical labour and get Rs 300 on a good day. When they fill out forms for their children or family members for competitive exams it costs around Rs 500. That’s about two days of their mazdoori gone, but they do it in the hope of securing a better future for their children. Sometimes we save up or take loans to send children for coaching and exam preparation. So, you can imagine the devastation we feel when we are told the paper has been cancelled again due to paper leak,” local resident Savitri told Outlook.