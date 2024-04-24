Elections

SRP Lambasts BJP For Calling Sikkim To Join Mainstream

Sikkim Republican Party (SRP) Kharga Bahadur Rai said BJP wants to end the regional politics and that’s why they have urged Sikkim to join mainstream.

PTI
BJP chief JP Nadda | Photo: PTI
The regional political party Sikkim Republican Party (SRP) has lambasted BJP for calling Sikkim to join mainstream.

The party chief Kharga Bahadur Rai during a presser reportedly said, “BJP President JP Nadda recently urged Sikkim to join mainstream politics. If it happens then it will be the end of Article 371F which gives special provision to Sikkim. BJP doesn’t understand the culture, heritage and traditions of Sikkim. They want to end the regional politics and that’s why they have urged Sikkim to join mainstream.”

“Any party forming the government faces challenges equal to the opposition. When the national party asserts on doesn’t matter who forms the government. Two major parties (SKM and SDF) are both alliance partners of BJP. We hardly expect the senior party (SDF) to work for the people of the State. But we do expect the new party (SKM) to stand courageous against such party and statements,” Rai added.

He also targeted BJP’s Sikkim incharge Dilip Jaiswal for “hatching such conspiracy” against the regional political parties.

“Representation of People Ammendment Act will be under threat, there are many problems inside the Act,” he was quoted as saying.

He added, “Representation of People’s Act must be re-amended, Sikkim Assembly must be proportionate to other communities, hence Limboo Tamang have still not got assembly reservation after 21 years of being tribal. We want to run the State as per 371F. The right to which was given on 1975. The party in power must not compromise on that.”

He said, “For the past 5 years in governance, they have welcomed the national party (BJP) who work for the Universal Civil Code and will have no second thoughts about removing Article 371F. Did they mention about abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Despite all the opposition, they went ahead with the abrogation. What guarantees Sikkim’s 371F will not face the same fate?”.

