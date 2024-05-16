Elections

Sikkim's Namchi District Adminstrative Centre Receives 8th Batch Of Postal Ballots

Sikkim: The entire process as per officials was meticulously recorded through videography.

PTI
Another batch of postal ballots at Namchi district adminstrative centre.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Another batch of postal ballots have been recieved in northeast Sikkim's Namchi district. The reception of eight batch of postal ballots from service voters was supervised by the District Election Officer (DEO) Namchi, along with the Nodal Officer for the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) at the District Administrative Centre, Namchi yesterday on May 15.

The postal official handed over 21 postal ballots, bringing the total number of received postal ballots for all Assembly Constituencies under Namchi District to 368.

After receipt, the postal ballots were promptly segregated and securely stored in the ETPBS boxes under the supervision of the respective Returning Officers (ROs) of the concerned Assembly Constituencies.

The entire process as per officials was meticulously recorded through videography, adhering to the strict directives of the Election Commission of India to ensure transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

