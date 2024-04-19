Elections

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang, Former India Football Captain Bhaichung Bhutia Cast Vote

Tamang, who is spearheading the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)'s bid for second term in power, cast his votes in his native Soreng district, where he is contesting from Soreng-Chakung assembly constituency.

Advertisement

PTI
Sikkim CM casts his vote Photo: PTI
info_icon

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia on Friday exercised their franchise in the simultaneous polls underway for 32 assembly and lone Lok Sabha seats in the Himalayan state.

Tamang, who is spearheading the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)'s bid for second term in power, cast his votes in his native Soreng district, where he is contesting from Soreng-Chakung assembly constituency.

He is also contesting from Rhenock assembly seat.

Bhaichung Bhutia, who is the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) vice-president and party's candidate from Barfung (BL) assembly seat, cast his vote in his native Sanganath village in Namchi district.

Advertisement

SKM secretary general Arun Upreti, who is in the fray from Arithang assembly constituency, also exercised his franchise.

Chief Minister Tamang's wife Krishna Kumari Rai, who is in the fray from Namchi-Singhithang assembly constituency, also cast her vote.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  2. Israel-Iran Tensions LIVE: No Missile Attack In Iran, Says Iranian Space Agency; 3 Drones Destroyed Over Isfahan City
  3. Taylor Swift Announces The First Single From 'The Tortured Poets Department' And A New 'For A Fortnight Challenge' For Swifties!
  4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Voting LIVE: Over 30% Turnout In Bengal, Tripura, MP So Far; PM Takes 'Basket Of Nepotism' Jibe At Cong
  5. Sports World LIVE: UAE Bowl First In ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Semi-Final Against Nepal
  6. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  7. Heatwave Hits Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand As Mercury Soars To Over 40 Deg C; Rain Alert In THESE States
  8. American Airlines Pilot Union Raises Safety Concerns Amid Industry Scrutiny