Elections

Security Beefed Up In Delhi Ahead Of PM's Dwarka Rally

The Delhi Police has issued an advisory informing the public about traffic diversions and asking commuters to avoid certain roads.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Security beefed up ahead of PM Modi's rally in Dwarka Photo: PTI
info_icon

Security has been beefed up in parts of the national capital ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in southwest Delhi's Dwarka, police on Wednesday said.

The Delhi Police has issued an advisory informing the public about traffic diversions and asking commuters to avoid certain roads.

A heavy deployment of force has been made to maintain law and order.

"Deployment of police force along with paramilitary forces will be there. As Dwarka area also shares its boundaries with Haryana, there will be strict vigil and extra checking points to ensure smooth functioning," a senior police officer said.

According to the advisory, the PM will visit the DDA Park in Dwarka's Sector-14, opposite Vegas Mall, at 6 pm to address a rally.

A large number of people are expected to turn up to see him, which may affect traffic on surrounding roads, it said.

Traffic will be diverted from ISKCON Chowk, Om Apartment Chowk, DXR T-point on Golf Course Road, Dwarka Mor, Kargil Chowk, and Rajpuri crossing, among other places, the advisory said.

It asked people to avoid Dwarka road number 201, NSUT T-point to Vegas Mall, up to Peepal Chowk, Road number 205 and Road number 210.

All seven Lok Sabha seats of the national capital will go to polls on May 25.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. As Pakistan Brings Back Over 500 Students, Parents Of Indian Students In Kyrgyzstan Appeal To Centre
  2. MP: 14-Year-Old Girl Raped By Three Men In SUV; Accused Held
  3. Woman Kills Child After Fight With Husband In Nagpur; Roams With Body For 4 Km
  4. Heatwave: Amid Unbearable Temperatures, See How India Is Beating The Heat
  5. Heatwave: No Respite Anytime Soon; Delhi, Gujarat, Punjab Under Red Alert | Key Points
Entertainment News
  1. Manoj Bajpayee On Why Him And Anurag Kashyap Didn't Work For A Decade: He Didn't Need Me, I Didn't Need Him
  2. 'Savi' Trailer Review: Divya Khossla Shines In Extraordinary Journey Of Saving Her Husband; Anil Kapoor Nails His Part
  3. Richa Chadha Lauds Mallika Sherawat's Cannes Looks, Says The Actress 'Created Her Own Persona'
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s 2nd Pre-Wedding Bash To Be Held On A Luxury Cruise With 300 VIP Guests? Check Out All Deets
  5. Suhana Khan Turns 24: BFFs Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Extend Special Birthday Wishes
Sports News
  1. United States Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  2. IPL 2024, Qualifier 1: KKR Thrash SRH By Eight Wickets To Enter Their 4th Final - In Pics
  3. Thousands Of Fans Flock To Watch Nadal Practice Ahead Of French Open
  4. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: USA Stun Bangladesh; Sindhu Aims To End Title Drought In Malaysia
  5. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024, Eliminator: Will It Rain Today At The Narendra Modi Stadium? Know Ahmedabad’s Weather Forecast
World News
  1. Rescuers Search Through Wreckage Of Helicopter After Crash Kills Iran President
  2. Singapore Airlines CEO Says 'Very Sorry' After Turbulence Leaves Flight Passenger Dead, 70 Injured
  3. Russian Attacks On Ukraine Power Grid Touch Kyiv With Blackouts Ahead Of Peak Demand
  4. 3 Indian-Origin Students Killed, 2 Injured After Car Crash In US' Georgia
  5. US Says No Aid Entering Gaza; Ireland Working To Recognise Palestine | Latest On Israel's War On Gaza
Latest Stories
  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifying Round: Jyothi Vennam Finishes 4th To Take India To 2nd
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Yogi's Take On Inheritance Tax; BJP Expels Bhojpuri Singer For Contesting Against NDA Candidate
  3. IND Vs ARG, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kundli's Factory Workers Are Caught Between Low Wages And Life-Threatening Conditions
  5. Global Cities Index 2024: At 350, New Delhi Is The Highest Ranked in India| Where Do Other Indian Cities Rank?
  6. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Qualifier 1? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  7. Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening
  8. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: USA Stun Bangladesh; Sindhu Aims To End Title Drought In Malaysia