Reasons Why BJP Doesn’t Leave Nitish Kumar, The 'Master Of Social Engineering'

After the 1974 student movement, Lalu emerged as the only student leader to reach the Lok Sabha in 1977. In 1990, after serving as the leader of the opposition, he became chief minister of Bihar, with Nitish Kumar as one of his MLAs. Fifteen years later, Nitish would use Lalu’s own strategy of social engineering to defeat his brand of social justice politics and replace him as Bihar’s dominant political figure for the next two decades.