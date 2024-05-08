Priyanka Campaigns for Rahul Gandhi In Rae Bareli, Slams PM For Adani-Ambani Jibe

Speaking about her brother, she said, "You must know how much Rahul ji has struggled. He is such a person in our country about whom the entire BJP machinery has spread falsehoods and lies in every possible way. How many attacks were made against him? He was expelled from Parliament...he was thrown out of his house but Rahul ji did not back down. It is his character that when he sees injustice happening, he fights for justice and does not step back".