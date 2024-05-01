Elections

PM Modi To Campaign In Odisha On May 6

Modi will address his first public meeting at 10 am in Berhampur while the Nabarangpur rally will be held at about 12.30 am on Monday, Odisha BJP vice-president Golak Mohapatra told a press conference here.

Advertisement

PM Modi in Aligarh
PM Modi scheduled to campaign for the BJP candidates in Odisha | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to campaign for the BJP candidates in Odisha’s Berhampur and Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituencies on May 6, a leader of the saffron party said on Wednesday.

Modi will address his first public meeting at 10 am in Berhampur while the Nabarangpur rally will be held at about 12.30 am on Monday, Odisha BJP vice-president Golak Mohapatra told a press conference here.

Berhampur and Nabarangpur go to polls on May 13. The Lok Sabha and assembly elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha.

Berhampur in Ganjam district is considered a fort of the ruling BJD headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Advertisement

The BJP has fielded expelled Biju Janta Dal MLA Pradeep Panigrahy in Berhampur Lok Sabha seat while the BJD nominee there is Bhrugu Baxipatra, a former BJP vice-president. The Congress has fielded Rasmiranjan Patnaik from the seat.

Modi recently claimed in an interview that Odisha’s pride and language are in danger.

The Prime Minister is coming to Odisha after election campaigns by BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the state.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Unusual': Opposition Question EC Over Delayed Phase 1, 2 LS Poll Turnout Figures
  2. In Adivasi Hamlets Of Maharashtra's Raigad, People Claim Rights Over Jungle and Jameen
  3. ICC T20 WC: Smith, Fraser-McGurk Miss Out As Aussies Reveal Squad
  4. Shreya Ghoshal Drops Selfies With Sunidhi Chauhan To 'Break The Internet'; Fans Say 'Too Much Talent In A Frame'
  5. Sports News LIVE: Indian Badminton Men's Team In Thomas Cup Action
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress To Take Decision On Amethi, Raebareli In 24-30 Hrs; Milind Deora To Not Contest LS Polls 1st Time In 20 Yrs
  7. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  8. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India