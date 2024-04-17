The Trinamool Congress released its election manifesto ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, with three seats going to polls in the first phase on April 19. Titled Didir Shopoth (Didi's Pledge), the manifesto was released, in five languages including Nepali and Oi Chiki, by TMC senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien, senior leader Amit Mitra and Chandrima Bhattacharya at the party headquarters. On releasing the manifesto, O' Brien said, "these are the promises which we will fulfil as part of the INDIA bloc, when it forms the next government." TMC, which had pulled out of the INDIA coalition in the state, continues to be part of it nationally.
The Manifesto Highlights
No CAA, NRC, UCC: At the core of the manifesto, which has been curated “with people's interests at its core and catering to all sections of the society: poor, farmers, SCs, STs, women & youth”, lies Mamata Banerjee’s promise of doing away with the Citizenship Amendment Act and the Uniform Civil Code, which have been actively pushed by the ruling party in the Centre. "We promise to control petrol and diesel prices through the formulation of a price stabilisation fund. We also promise to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and stop the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in the country," Amit Mitra said.
Earlier at an election rally in Assam, where TMC is contesting in four seats, Mamata Banerjee, alleged that the BJP has turned the country into ‘a detention camp’, lashing out at the BJP government, and warning the people that there will be “no democracy if Narendra Modi returns to power” in the centre.
In line with Banerjee’s electoral promises at recent rallies, the party announced the release of the manifesto on social media platforms by pledging “to uplift every Indian with guaranteed employment, universal housing, free LPG cylinders, assured MSP for farmers, scholarships for SC, ST, OBC students and much more. Together, let's overthrow the BJP Zamindars and pave the way for a dignified life for all!”
For The Poor And The Marginalised: The manifesto states that 100 days of work will be guaranteed to all job card holders, and that the daily minimum wages of all registered workers, nationwide, would be increased to ₹ 400 per day. In addition, addressing the soaring prices of petrol, the party’s poll pitch includes that the prices of petrol and diesel will be "capped at affordable levels" and a price stabilization fund would be set up to tackle global fluctuations.
Furthermore, the manifesto states that dignified housing would be ensured for all and all BPL families would be provided 10 LPG cylinders, free-of-cost, every year to enable them access to clean cooking fuel and thereby promoting environmentally friendly practices, along with free home delivery of 5 kg ration, ensured for every ration card holder.
For The Youth: Concerning the welfare of youth and students, the manifesto promises 1-year apprenticeships for all graduates and diploma holders up to 25 years with a monthly stipend, and the provision of student credit cards of up to Rs 10 lakhs to all pursuing higher education. Further, the TMC, who have criticised the government for lack of job and scholarship opportunities for the youth, assures that the scope of education scholarships for SCs, STs and OBCs students will be increased.
For Farmers: Concerning farmers and agrarian issues, the party promises setting up an MSP factoring in the MS Swaminathan Commission recommendations, "at least 50 per cent higher than the average cost of production" for all crops. The call for assuring fixed MSPs in line with the Swaminathan Commission recommendations, was at the very core of the farmers' protest earlier this year in the Sambhu and Khanauri borders of Punjab.
For Women: The pitch further promises scholarships for girl students in line with Kanyashree, financial aid for all women akin to Lakshmir Bhandar and health insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakh in line with Swasthya Sathi across the nation, and a pension scheme for senior citizens (over 60 years) who will be getting ₹ 1,000 per month. These schemes have already been in place in West Bengal where it has been received on a significantly positive note across the state. The success of welfare schemes like the Lakshmir Bhandar and the Kanyashree are being touted to play crucial roles in favour of Mamata Banerjee in the coming elections.