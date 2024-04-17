For Women: The pitch further promises scholarships for girl students in line with Kanyashree, financial aid for all women akin to Lakshmir Bhandar and health insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakh in line with Swasthya Sathi across the nation, and a pension scheme for senior citizens (over 60 years) who will be getting ₹ 1,000 per month. These schemes have already been in place in West Bengal where it has been received on a significantly positive note across the state. The success of welfare schemes like the Lakshmir Bhandar and the Kanyashree are being touted to play crucial roles in favour of Mamata Banerjee in the coming elections.