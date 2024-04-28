Elections

Mamata Wants Govt That Is Soft On Terrorism: Nadda

Addressing an election rally in Murshidabad in West Bengal, Nadda claimed that the TMC government in the state helmed by Banerjee is known for corruption, extortion, appeasement and discrimination.

BJP president J P Nadda
BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday alleged that Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee wants a government at the Centre that is "soft on terrorism".

"We want a 'Majboot Sarkar' but Mamata Banerjee wants a 'Majboor Sarkar'. We are opposed to her politics of appeasement which favours infiltrators... her government has sympathy for terrorists," Nadda said.

Referring to the Sandeskhali incidents, where local TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his associates are accused of sexual abuse of women and land-grabbing, he alleged that women are not safe under the Mamata Banerjee rule in the state.

