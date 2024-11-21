Elections

Maharashtra And Jharkhand Exit Polls: Who Has The Edge?

Ahead of the counting of votes on Saturday, most exit polls have predicted victory for the BJP-led alliances in both the states.

Maharashtra Voter Turnout
Maharashtra And Jharkhand Exit Polls | Photo: PTI
Voting in the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections concluded on Wednesday, and exit polls are now predicting the BJP and its allies as likely winners ahead of the official results announcement on November 23.

In Maharashtra, the majority of exit polls give the Mahayuti alliance (led by the BJP) a clear edge, with seats ranging from 150 to 195. The state's 288-member assembly requires a majority of 145 seats.

Most exit polls also predicted a win for the NDA in Jharkhand, with at least 42-plus seats for the BJP alliance. However, three exit polls also predicted a hung assembly. The 81-member Jharkhand assembly requires a majority of 41 seats.

Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 65.11, according to the Election Commission of India. The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance faces opposition from the MahaVikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar), and the Congress party.

Also Read | In Maharashtra, Parties Bet On Lady Luck

Meanwhile, Jharkhand's second phase of polling saw a 68.45 percent voter turnout, covering 38 seats in the Santhal Pargana and North Chhotanagpur regions. The first phase on November 13 polled across 43 seats. The ruling JMM-Congress alliance is contested by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Also Read | What Happens If BJP Wins Jharkhand

Exit polls, based on voter feedback collected by survey agencies, aim to reflect public sentiment ahead of the actual results. However, their accuracy has often faced scrutiny in the past.

Maharashtra Exit Polls

Exit poll predictions for Maharashtra's assembly elections vary:

  • Matrize Exit Poll: BJP-led alliance: 150-170 seats (48% vote share); Congress-led alliance: 110-130 seats (42% vote share).

  • Peoples Pulse: BJP-led Mahayuti: 175-195 seats; MVA: 85-112 seats.

  • JVC-Times Now: BJP-led coalition: 159 seats; MVA: 116 seats.

While five exit polls, including Matrize, Peoples Pulse, Chanakya Strategies, Times Now-JVC, and Poll Diary, suggest a lead for the BJP-led alliance, three—Dainik Bhaskar, P-Marq, and Lokshahi Marathi-Rudra—indicate a hung assembly. Electoral Edge predicts a victory for the MVA.

Jharkhand Exit Polls

In Jharkhand, exit polls also present mixed outcomes:

  • Matrize Exit Poll: NDA: 42-47 seats; INDIA bloc (led by JMM): 25-30 seats.

  • Peoples Pulse: NDA: 42-48 seats; INDIA bloc: 16-23 seats.

  • Chanakya Exit Poll: NDA: 45-50 seats; INDIA bloc: 35-38 seats.

Three exit polls—Matrize, Chanakya Strategies, and Peoples Pulse—favour the NDA alliance. Meanwhile, Dainik Bhaskar, Times Now-JVC, and P-Marq predict a hung assembly. Axis My India and Electoral Edge predict a clear win for the INDIA bloc.

