Elections

LS Polls: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, K C Venugopal File Nominations

Chandrasekhar, who is contesting from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat filed his nomination before the District Collector, who is also the returning officer.

Advertisement

PTI
Rajeev Chandrasekhar and K C Venugopal filed their nominations from Kerala Photo: PTI
info_icon

NDA candidate and union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal were among those who filed their nominations on Thursday from Kerala for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Chandrasekhar, who is contesting from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat filed his nomination before the District Collector, who is also the returning officer.

He was accompanied by Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and other senior BJP leaders.

He is fighting against senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and CPI veteran Pannian Raveendran.

Venugopal filed the nomination before the returning officer in Alappuzha. He was accompanied by senior party leaders.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Southern Samrat: How Stalin Represents The Ethos And Legacy Of DMK
  2. Tamil Nadu: An Ideological War Between Dravidian Politics And Hindutva
  3. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2024, Match 16: Kolkata Knight Riders Claim A Huge 106-Run Win In Vizag - As It Happened
  4. Robert Downey Jr Birthday Special: 'Oppenheimer' To 'Tropic Thunder' - 5 Movies Which Prove He's Much More Than Just 'Ironman'
  5. Can You Get Ozempic at Costco? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Retail Giant's New Healthcare Offerings
  6. 5 Exceptionally Strong Female Characters In Recent Movies
  7. Congress Expels Sanjay Nirupam Over 'Anti-Party Statements', He Says I Resigned Earlier
  8. Watch: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Groove To 'Just The Way You Are' At Their Sangeet Ceremony