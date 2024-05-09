Elections

LS Poll Contest Between Vote For Development And 'Vote For Jihad': Amit Shah

Addressing an election rally in Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency of Telangana, he said the election is between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Bharatiya guarantee" against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "Chinese guarantee".

Advertisement

Amit Shah said the 2024 election is Rahul Gandhi vs Narendra Modi
info_icon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the 2024 election is Rahul Gandhi vs Narendra Modi and that it is a contest between vote for development and "vote for jihad".

Addressing an election rally in Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency of Telangana, he said the election is between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Bharatiya guarantee" against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "Chinese guarantee".

Describing the Congress, BRS and AIMIM as a triangle of appeasement, he said the parties don't let Ram Navami procession to take place and that they also oppose CAA.

"These people don't allow the celebration of 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' (September 17). These people oppose CAA. These people want to run Telangana on the basis of Sharia and Quran," he said.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Tomorrow: Reports
  2. Heat Wave Possibility: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Kerala's Alappuzha District For May 9
  3. Madhya Pradesh BJP Spokesperson Govind Maloo Dies Of Heart Attack
  4. Mayawati’s Mid-Election Move After Nephew Attacks BJP
  5. End Of Polarisation?
Entertainment News
  1. Mother’s Day 2024: From ‘Friday Night Plan’ To ‘Mai’ And ‘Ginny & Georgia’, 6 Heartwarming Shows And Films To Stream
  2. ‘Heeramandi’ Actor Shruti Sharma REVEALS She Got ‘Rashes’ While Shooting An Intimate Scene With Co-Actor Rajat Kaul
  3. Cardi B Finally Responds To Backlash After Referring Her Met Gala Designer As 'Asian'
  4. ‘Bhaiyya Ji’ Trailer Review: Manoj Bajpayee Turns Desi Superstar For A Masala Potboiler Raw Action Flick
  5. Cannes 2024: Girls’ Generation’s YoonA To Reportedly Attend The Esteemed Film Festival On May 19
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India-W Batting First Against Bangladesh-W In 5th T20I, Seek 5-0 Whitewash
  2. Lara Shares Heartfelt Insights: 'Chhole-Bhature', Unconditional Love, And Smiling Faces Draw Him To India
  3. Chennai Super Kings Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2024: Match 58 Preview
  4. Doha Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Neeraj Chopra And Kishore Jena In Action
  5. T20 World Cup To Boost Cricket Awareness, LA Olympics Set To Draw Local American Interest
World News
  1. Indian Student From Hyderabad Missing In US's Chicago From May 2
  2. Neuralink's Brain Implant Faces Setback As Part Malfunctions In Human Trial
  3. Jessica Biel's Met Gala Prep Involves a 20 Lb. Epsom Salt Soak. What's the Buzz?
  4. Activist In Tunisia Arrested As Conditions For Migrants And Their Advocates Worsen
  5. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Claim 2 Attacks In Gulf Of Aden, Another Unreported In Indian Ocean
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, 85 Flights Cancelled | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India-W Batting First Against Bangladesh-W In 5th T20I, Seek 5-0 Whitewash
  8. Lok Sabha Polls LIVE: 2024 Election Is Rahul VS Modi, Says Shah; Sandeshkhali Woman Withdraws Complaint Against TMC Men