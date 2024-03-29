Lok Sabha Polls: RJD-Cong-Left 'Mahagathbandhan' Announces Seat-Sharing Deal | Who Got What

The Rashtirya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and Left in Bihar - also known as the 'Mahagathbandhan' opposition coalition - announced seat allocation on Friday for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, allocating 26 of the 40 seats in the state to the RJD.
While RJD will field its candidates on 26 seats, including Purnea and Hajipur, Congress will field candidate on nine seats, including Kishanganj and Patna Sahib.
The Left, meanwhile, will be fielding candidates on five seats.
The Congress has been made to give up the Purnea Lok Sabha seat, which recent entrant Pappu Yadav, husband of Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan, was hoping to contest, claiming that he had received assurance of Congress ticket from Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
The seat will be contested by RJD, which recently gave the party ticket to JD(U) turncoat Bima Bharti, but stopped short of announcing it formally.
RJD national spokesman and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, who spoke at the press conference, said names of candidates would be announced soon in seats where the same has not been done already.
CPI and CPI(M) have already announced their candidates for Begusarai and Khagaria respectively.
Manoj Jha, who spoke in the presence of state Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh and other allies, said, "We have arrived at a unanimous decision and we will win".