Elections

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: BJP Protests In WB's Nandigram Over Death Of Party Worker; Rahul Says Will Probe 'Adani Scam' If Voted To Power

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Following the Calcutta High Court judgment on the OBC certificates issued by the West Bengal government after 2010, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday trained his guns at CM Mamata Banerjee and her party, Trinamool Congress, saying that "this vote bank politics, this politics of appeasement, is crossing every limit". Notably, the EC had issued directions to both the BJP and Congress to tell its star campaigners about the "plummeting quality" of their campaigns. PM Modi on Thursday will hold his first rally in Punjab's Patiala.