Shops Torched, Roads Blocked In Protest Over Alleged Killing Of Woman BJP Worker In Bengal's Purba Medinipur

BJP workers in Nandigram blocked roads in protest after the killing of the party worker in an alleged attack, claiming that the attack was carried out by ruling Trinamool Congress's (TMC) workers.

X/ANI
Heavy police deployment was made in the area to control the situation. Photo: X/ANI
info_icon

Several shops were torched by an angry mob in Nandigram town of West Bengal's East Medinipur district on Thursday after a local woman Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was killed.

Heavy police deployment was made in the area to control the situation.

BJP workers in Nandigram blocked roads in protest after the killing of the party worker in an alleged attack on a few houses by miscreants, claiming that the attack was carried out by ruling Trinamool Congress's (TMC) workers.

On Tuesday, stones were hurled by some persons during a roadshow of actor-turned-BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty in Medinipur town, following which a clash broke out, police said.

Agnimitra Paul, BJP candidate for Medinipur Lok Sabha seat where polling will be held on May 25, accused Trinamool Congress workers of hurling glass bottles and stones at the procession, a charge denied by the ruling party in the state.

Both Chakraborty and Paul were unharmed in the incident.

The roadshow began at Collectorate More and was proceeding towards Keranitola, with hundreds of BJP supporters raising slogans, and Chakraborty, with Paul beside him, waving to crowds from a vehicle.

However, as the roadshow reached Shekhpura More, some persons standing on the roadside hurled stones and bottles at the procession, following which BJP workers charged at them and a clash broke out, a news agency PTI report quoted a police officer as saying, who added that the situation was quickly brought under control.

"The TMC is scared of swelling support for the BJP and is resorting to such hooliganism. They can stoop so low as to disrespect a legendary actor like Mithun Chakraborty," Paul said. She accused participants of a street-corner meeting of the TMC of triggering the violence.

"Such conduct by those who tried to create chaos in a peaceful convoy is despicable," Paul said.

TMC spokesperson Trinankur Bhattacharya denied the allegations and said, "We don't believe in such unruly acts. The BJP itself is staging the drama as the roadshow was a flop."

