Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Curious Case Of Friendship Between Nagpur’s Muslims And RSS

Brothers Arsalan and Farooq Siddiqui (name changed), who live in Sangh-dominated Mangalwari area, agreed the BJP has done good work under Gadkari and Muslims earnestly would like him to win. “We do not want him to lose, he is the pride of our mohalla. In an interview he once said, when I wake up I see the face of Muslims because they live all around my area,” Farooq said.