Lok Sabha Election: Amit Shah Corners Opposition Over Pakistan, Says 'PoK Bharat Ka Hai...Usko Lekar Rahenge'

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Election Campaigns In India
As India is heading towards the last and seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections, we can look back at the nature of election campaigns that the parties conducted over the last few months.
While the BJP conducted rallies in vastly across states, the INDIA bloc was also seen conducting joint rallies with their alliances in key states and constituencies.
There have been complaints of politicians breaching the Model Code of Conduct while delivering speeches. Both BJP and Congress have filed issues against each other with the Election Commission from time to time.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi In Kolkata
This two-day trip to west Bengal will mark PM Modi's final campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 ahead of the seventh phase of voting and he will be addressing two rallies and a roadshow in Kolkata on May 28.
PM Modi will conduct a public meeting in Ashoknagar of Barasat constituency in North 24 Parganas and an election rally in Baruipur under Jadavpur constituency in South 24 Parganas.
PM Modi is also scheduled to hold a roadshow in Kolkata along with the state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi And Akhilesh Yadav To Hold Joint Rally In Varanasi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav are scheuled to hold a joint rally for INDIA bloc in Varanasi today.
A ‘Parivartan Sankalp Sabha’ will be conducted and other leaders of the alliance will also be present to support Congress candidate Ajay Rai from Varanasi seat as he is set to contest Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming seventh phase of LS polls.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: 'Religion-Based Reservation Will Not Be Allowed Till PM Modi, BJP In Power', Says Nadda
BJP president J P Nadda said on Monday that there will be no reservation based on religion as long as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party are in power.
Accusing the opposition of planning to give reservation based on religion, he said, "It is clearly written in the Constitution that there will be no religion-based reservation.
"As long as PM Modi and BJP are in power, there will be no such reservation," he told reporters.
"We will not allow anyone to encroach on the reservation of our Dalit, tribal, backward and extremely backward classes. You will see what will happen to the opposition on June 4 (the date of vote counting)," Nadda told reporters.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Yogi Adityanath Alleges INDIA Bloc Parties Will Implement Talibani Rule In India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday alleged the INDIA bloc parties have indicated that they intend to implement Talibani rule in the country and confine women to their homes.
At a poll rally in the Ghosi assembly constituency in support of BJP ally and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) candidate Arvind Rajbhar, he alleged that the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) have a negative mindset.
"They stand against Lord Ram and the nation, denying Dalits and backward communities their rights. Now, they have set their sights on reservations for OBCs," Adityanath said.
"We must be wary of the INDI alliance as they proclaim that if they come to power, they will impose inheritance tax. This tax is akin to Aurangzeb's 'Jizya tax'. Moreover, they declare that if they assume power, they will enforce personal laws, indicating their desire to implement Talibani and Sharia law in the country," he said.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Mamata Banerjee Calls Modi 'Caretaker PM'
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said Narendra Modi should be referred to as a BJP leader and not as the prime minister in the saffron party's campaign as he is a "caretaker PM".
Addressing an election rally in Burrabazar area in Kolkata Uttar seat for party candidate Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Banerjee said, "Modiji has every right to campaign. He has every right to come here and participate in election programmes. But I am surprised to see him being referred to as the PM in his party's campaign advertisements."
"Can he do this? I am being referred to as TMC chairperson by my campaign managers and by my party here even though it is not assembly polls. Still, I am adhering to the model code of conduct," she said. Modi is scheduled to take part in a roadshow in Kolkata on May 28.
Referring to Modi as the "caretaker PM", Banerjee asserted that the BJP will not return to power for a third term and the INDIA bloc will form the government at the Centre.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Seven Phases Of General Elections
The 18th Lok Sabha elections was divided into seven phases of voting across 543 contituencies in 28 states and 6 union territories of India.
The dates for the phases were April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and the only one remaining in the schedule is the seventh and the last phase which will take place on June 1.
The counting of votes for this election will be done on June 4.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: As NCP Demands 80-90 Seats For LS Polls, Fadnavis Says,'BJP Is Largest Party, Will Contest More Seats'
Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday demanded that his party be given 80-90 seats to contest in the assembly elections due this year.
BJP is the largest party and will contest in more seats, said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Speaking at a party's meeting here, Bhujbal said, “When we joined the alliance (BJP-Shiv Sena), we were assured of getting 80 to 90 seats to contest in the assembly elections. However, for this Lok Sabha polls, we got very few seats to contest. We must tell them (BJP) that we want more seats to contest so that we could win around 50 to 60 seats,” he said.
“We spent a lot of energy convincing Dalits that the BJP’s call for winning more than 400 Lok Sabha seats doesn’t mean the party will change the Constitution to remove reservation benefits. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi refuted those claims by the opposition. Now, there are reports of Manusmriti likely to be introduced in schools,” said Bhujbal, a prominent OBC leader.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: 'Proud That People In Kerala Doesn't Allow Communal Forces', Says Telangana CM Reddy
Telangana CM and Congress leader Revanth Reddy while addressing a public gathering in Kozhikode, Kerala, said, “I am proud that people of Kerala have never allowed any communal forces in the state. I am jealous that my leader (Rahul Gandhi) is contesting from here. I had asked Rahul Gandhi to contest from Telangana, but he told me that Kerala is his family and he will contest from Wayanad.”
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: When Is Varanasi Election Date?
The Varanasi Lok Sabha seat is included in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections and its voting will take place on June 1, 2024.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Why Will Mamata Banerjee Skip INDIA Bloc Meeting On June 1?
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she will not attend the meeting of the INDIA bloc on June 1 due to the last phase of Lok Sabha polls and ongoing relief work after cyclone 'Remal' hit the state's coastal regions.
"The INDIA bloc meeting has been fixed on June 1. But I have already said I can’t go on June 1 as there is an election in our state on that day. So far I know there are elections in Punjab, UP and Bihar. Voting will continue till 6 pm, and at times it extends beyond that (6 pm),” she said.
Banerjee highlighted the dual challenges of post-cyclone relief work and ongoing elections, emphasising her priority towards relief efforts.
“How can I leave everything behind and go? My priority is relief work. Even if I am holding a meeting here, my heart goes out to those people (affected by the cyclone),” she said at the Kolkata rally.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Congress Leader Salman Khurshid Speaks About BJP Rule In India
Congress leader Salman Khurshid spoke on impact of BJP rule in India, said, "This (BJP) government has been in power for 10 years. If this government had done the work that they praise from time to time, then those works would have been so many that they would not have found time for anything else... Till now, elections were held in the country through a democratic method... now it is a big irony for us that someone is coming in front of us and saying that 'I am not a human being, I am not biological at all', then what will we say in such a situation?... These things are said in theatre and fiction. Such things are not said in real life, what will we answer to this? ..."
Elections 2024 LIVE: Pune Police Says Prima Facie Truth In Accusation Against Rahul Gandhi For Defaming Savarkar
The Pune police have said there is prima facie truth in a complaint filed against Rahul Gandhi by V D Savarkar's grandnephew who had accused the Congress leader of defaming the Hindutva ideologue in a speech made in London in 2023.
The police stated this in an enquiry report submitted on Monday in the court of judicial magistrate (first class) Akshi Jain, said advocate Sangram Kolhatkar, who represents Satyaki Ashok Savarkar, the complainant.
Kolhatkar said the court may issue a notice to Rahul Gandhi seeking his appearance.
Satyaki Savarkar had said his lawyers moved the city court with a complaint under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500 (defamation) in April last year. The court had asked the Vishrambaug police to verify the proof submitted by Satyaki Savarkar and submit a report by May 27.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Can You Cast Vote Without A Voter Slip?
The Election Commission of India issued voter slips and sent them to the houses of the eligible voters. However, not all eligible voters have received their voter slips.
Voters can check whether their name is mentioned on the electoral roll on the official website of the Election Commission of India - electoralsearch.eci.gov.in.
In case the voters don't have a Voter ID card but are mentioned in the electoral roll, they can still cast their vote by showing other government IDs recognised by the ECI, such as - Aadhar, PAN Card, Passport, etc.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Speaks On Reservation Issue At Interview
PM Narendra Modi spoke about reservation in India during an interview with ANI, he said, "...I want to alert the SC, ST, OBC & other backward-class people because by keeping them in darkness they (opposition) are looting them. Election is such a time, that I should make the countrymen aware of the biggest crisis that is coming. Therefore, I have been explaining this to the people. The basic spirit of the Constitution of India is being violated and that too for the sake of vote bank politics... Those who call themselves well-wishers of the Dalits, Tribals, are in reality their staunch enemies...There is an imprint of the Muslim League in their manifesto...Do you want to destroy the coming generations also for the sake of vote bank?... I will fight for the rights of my Dalit, Tribal, OBC brothers and sisters. And that's why I'm fighting the battle."
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: BJD's VK Pandian Announces 9 Self-Goals For Elections
BJD leader VK Pandian said addressing a press conference in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha spoke about nine goals that the party has set for themselves.
He said, "BJP in Odisha has put nine self-goals. The first self-goal is dragging Lord Jagannath and Sri Mandir into political discourse. People of Odisha don't like this kind of approach and people condemn this kind of approach by the BJP. The way leaders of BJP, especially those who are coming from outside, using abusive language against the most popular CM in the country Naveen Babu (Patnaik)... people of Odisha don't like this."
Elections 2024 LIVE: Kejriwal Seeks Urgent SC Hearing For 7-Day Extension On Health Grounds
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentions for urgent hearing before the Supreme Court a plea of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking an extension of his interim bail by 7 days on health grounds.
- ANI
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Congress Candidate From Chandigarh Exudes Confidence About Winning LS Polls
Congress candidate from Chandigarh talking about the Lok Sabha Polls 2024, said, "We are winning hands down. The INDIA alliance is winning. We have come together to defeat the fascist forces. Look at the number of programmes happening. They are doing 4 programmes in a day and we are doing 15. It gives an idea about the campaign. Sanjay Tandon is a parachute candidate, not me. The election should be fought on issues."
He continued to say, "The BJP has done nothing for Chandigarh in the last 10 years and people are fed up. It is true that the Centre has tried to topple the government in Congress-ruled states. The last 10 years was an undeclared emergency. People are huddling against it. It was wrong to arrest an elected CM Arvind Kejriwal. 770 farmers were martyred. They (NDA) will not cross 150 seats."
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Some Opposition Parties Will Perish, Their Nominees Will Lose Deposits On Jun 4: Ravi Kishan
Actor-politician and BJP candidate from Gorakhpur constituency Ravi Kishan has claimed that half a dozen opposition parties will cease to exist and their candidate lose their deposits after the results of the Lok Sabha elections are declared.
Ina recent interview, Ravi Kishan, claimed that if the opposition INDIA bloc comes to power, it would run the country based on Shariat.
"You will see on June 4 that these 26 parties are going to face defeat. More than half a dozen of them will cease to exist and the deposits of their candidates forfeited," Kishan, who is the current MP from Gorakhpur, said as he thumped the table to emphasise his point.
"The opposition wants the country to run on the basis of Shariat but this cannot happen. The country will be run according to Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution.
"I promise that the Constitution will not be tampered with (if the BJP wins)... The Congress definitely wants to tamper with the Constitution," said Kishan, who contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from the Jaunpur seat on a Congress ticket. He then joined the BJP and won in 2019.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Yogi Adityanath Addresses Public Rally In UP's Gorakhpur
UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday addressed at a public gathering in Gorakhpur where he slammed the Congress for not mishandling the issue of terrorism and naxalism during their rule.
He said, "When we raised the issue of terrorism in Parliament during Congress' time, they used to say that terrorists are from the other side of the border and today, terrorism and naxalism have been weeded out under the leadership of Modiji. Now, Pakistan gives explanations even if a cracker bursts here in the country."
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi Addresses Rally In Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi addressing a rally in Hamirpur of Himachal Pradesh asked the people if their current MP has been present and met them often over his tenure.
She said, "Can you see your MP? He can only be seen in suit-boot meeting big businessmen at Delhi's hotels. Does he come to meet you?"
Gandhi also levelled the comparison with PM Modi, alleging, "Even PM Modi doesn't go to meet people in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi. I have been visiting Varanasi... he (PM Modi) has not visited any village, never asked people about their wellbeing. Their politics, ideology is completely different."
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Speaks About Development Of Girls' Education During His Rule
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar addressed a rally in Nalanda where he spoke elaborately about the impact of his 'cycle scheme' on development of the lives of girls in the state.
He said, "Nobody used to bring a cycle scheme. We started. Girls started going to school on cycle and after coming back, they took parents to markets. We did a good work. We worked in the health sector. We made doctors available, gave free medicines, provided free test facilities. Now 11,000 people visit each Primary Health Centre in a month. We gave 25,000 rupees and 50,000 rupees to girls on doing intermediate and graduate respectively. More girls are studying now. The fertility rate plummeted to 2.9."
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Nitish Kumar Addresses Hinu-Muslim Tension In Bihar At Nalanda Rally
Nitish Kumar at the Nalanda rally stated, "There used to be tension among Hindus and Muslims. We gave government recognition to Madrasas. Muslims should understand this. They should not vote for leaders who did not work for them."
"We made fences at the cremation grounds. We provided water, electricity, toilets at every houses. We provided jobs. We will provided 10 lakhs jobs before the next election here. We recruited females in police force. There are 30,000 female police personnel," he added.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: JP Nadda Says PM Modi Has Changed India's Political Discussion, Narrative
Addressing a rally in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur, BJP president JP Nadda stated, "The BJP, under the leadership of PM Modi, has changed the country's political discussion, political narrative, political communication. We should all keep this in mind."
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Shares Plan For Next 5 Years At Dumka Rally In Jharkhand
"Next five years will see more development works than the last 10 years," said PM Modi as he began to address at the Dumka Rally In Jharkhand.
PM Modi also added, "I have taken a resolution to make three crore mothers, sisters 'lakhpati didi'."
Slamming the JMM-Congress rule in the state, he said, "Jharkhand now known for 'mountains of cash' as JMM-Congress indulged in rampant loot."
He added, "Scams were routine before 2014 as Congress indulged in loot 24x7, Modi stopped it."
PM Modi promised that action against corruption will be intensified in the country after June 4.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Alleges INDIA Bloc Of Being Racist Towards President Droupadi Murmu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressing a rally in Jharkhand's Dumka mentioned that during presidential elections, INDIA bloc parties tried to defeat Droupadi Murmu. Further Modi mentioned that Murmu's tribal identity was the reason behind their opposition.
He also alleged that under the JMM rule ,"Tribal population decreasing in Santhal Parganas due to infiltrators who are grabbing land, putting lives of women at risk."
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal Addresses Rally In Punjab's Ludhiana
Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal said addressing an election rally in Punjab's Ludhiana, said, "We went to Mohali, we heard the problems of businessmen. Bhagwant Mann visited many places, he also met businessmen. We worked on their suggestions. In these two years, the situation has changed. Problems are getting addressed. Earlier, businessmen had started fleeing Punjab. Now we want to bring them back. We want to attract foreign investments in Punjab. Investments worth 56,000 cr have come. 3,00,000 youths will get jobs. It is happening because of good law and order and good government. The situation is improving."
"When our government came, we fulfilled our promises. We made the electricity free. We will reduce commercial and industrial rates. There was a very bad situation financially. Only AAP ruled states are providing free electricity. Mohalla Clinic is a model of primary health care in the entire world. There have now been schools of excellence. Parents are sending their wards to government schools. But we have to improve all the 20,000 schools. We have to improve roads, water, sewer, cleaning. We will do everything. Today I have come to ask for your votes. If we get strengthened in Centre, we will be empowered. You should give us all 13 seats so that we can fight for your rights."
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: TMC Reacts To PM Modi's Kolkata Visit
Ahead of PM Modi's two-day West BEngal trip for poll rallies, TMC leader Sagarika Ghose questioned the prime minister's interest in the state only during polls.
Ghose said, "PM Modi, you only visit Bengal during the elections. But, have you answered the questions of the people of Bengal during your rallies here? There are five important questions. Firstly, after you lost the assembly elections (Bengal) in 2021, why have you not given a single penny for MGNREGA and Awas Yojana to the state? Second, have you taken any action against the BJP worker who broke the statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar? Third, the way BJP insulted our respected Maa Sharada, have you apologised for it? Did you apologise for calling Vivekananda a communist and Marxist? Lastly, your big leader Amit Shah does not even know where Rabindranath Tagore was born? Modi ji, it is okay to hold roadshows but at least increase your knowledge on Bengal a little bit."
PM Modi will hold his first roadshow in Kolkata today.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Amit Shah Slams BJD Govt At Rally In Odisha's Chandbali
Amit Shah speaking at the Chandbali rally in Odisha claimed, "BJP set to win 17 Lok Sabha seats, 75 assembly constituencies in Odisha."
He said that Naveen Patnaik will become ex-CM of the state and "After 25 years, Odisha will get a chief minister fluent in Odia."
Regarding poll promises of BJP, Shah said, "Once BJP forms govt in Odisha, we will set up industries so that youths don't have to look for jobs elsewhere."
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Amit Shah Brings Up Ratna Bhandar Issue At Odisha Rally
Amit Shah charged at Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and asked, ""I want to ask a direct question to Naveen Babu (Patnaik). Where are the original keys of Jagannath Temple's 'ratna bhandar'? Naveen Babu you should answer the people of Odisha. Duplicate keys were made. Naveen Babu should answer whether duplicate keys were made or not?"
Addressing the audience, Shah stated, ""Press the 'lotus' (BJP's symbol) button and instead of these babus (officers), your 'jan sewak' will rule here. In the last 25 years of BJD's rule, nothing has been done for Odisha's development. Despite being so rich in natural resources, people of Odisha have remained poor, and only Naveen Babu (Patnaik) is to be blamed for this."
Elections 2024 Live: Yogi Adityanath Says 'Congress, SP Praise Pakistan'
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said, "Congress and Samajwadi Party praise Pakistan. I want to tell them to go to Pakistan and see... they are unable to feed 23 crore people while in India, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, in 10 years 25 crore have crossed the poverty line and 80 crore people are getting free ration."
Lok Sabha Polls Live: Amit Shah Corners Opposition Over Pakistan, Says 'PoK Bharat Ka Hai'
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his rally in Orissa's Jajpur on Tuesday said,"...Congress party says 'Pakistan has atom bomb. Don't speak about Pak Occupied Kashmir (PoK).' Naveen babu, Rahul baba, listen to me as I say this from the land of Mahaprabhu - Pak Occupied Kashmir Bharat ka hai, rahega aur hum usko lekar rahenge."
Elections 2024 Live: PM Modi Claims 'Tribal Population Declining In Jharkhand Due To Inflitration Patronised By JMM'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday saidthe tribal population was decreasing in the Santhal Parganas because of infiltration, while accusing the JMM-led ruling alliance in Jharkhand of "patronising" infiltrators, who he said were grabbing land and putting women at risk.
Addressing a rally in Dumka, he alleged JMM and Congress were indulging in "rampant loot" and vowed that action against corruption would be intensified in the country after June 4.
"A big crisis looms over Jharkhand and that is infiltration. The Santhal Parganas is facing the challenge of infiltration. In many areas, the population of tribals is declining fast and the number of infiltrators is on the rise. The infiltrators are grabbing tribal lands. Tribal daughters are the target of infiltrators. Their security and safety are at risk. Their lives are also at risk," he said.
Lok Sabha Polls Live: Rahul Gandhi Says 'Modi Has Been Sent By His Parmatma To Help Ambani And Adani...Not Sent To Help Farmers And Labourers'
In his reaction on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Parmatma' statement, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said,"...Everyone else is biological but Narendra Modi ji is not biological. He has been sent by his 'parmatma' to help Ambani & Adani but 'parmatma' has not sent him to help the farmers and labourers. If 'parmatma' had sent him them he would have helped the poor and the farmers. Yeh kaise 'parmatma' hain? Yeh Narendra Modi ji wale 'parmatma hain."
Elections 2024 Live: PM Modi Says 'Expenses Made By BJP In Eastern India Was Never Made In 60-70 Years'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his rally in West Bengal's Barasat said, "Today, India is on the path to becoming developed. The strongest pillar of this development is eastern India. In the last 10 years, the expenses made by the BJP Government in eastern India was never made in 60-70 years."
Lok Sabha Polls Live: BJP Chief Says PM Modi's Ujjawala Yojana Empowered Women
BJP chief JP Nadda while addressing a rally in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi said, "Women used to inhale smoke equal to 200 cigarettes, but PM Modi gave 10 crore women gas cylinders under Ujjwala Yojana. Women empowerment happened through this. 10-12 years ago, women had to go into the field (due to lack of toilets). Out of 140 crore, 12 crore women were not living with pride. PM Modi built toilets for them."
Elections 2024 Live: Congress Chief Says Punjab Suffering Due To Drug Addiction, Demonetisation And Wrong GST Affecting State's MSMEs
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said, "Today, the youth of Punjab is disappointed and frustrated because drug addiction has become the biggest challenge for the state. This is the reason why law and order is deteriorating in the state. People are leaving villages, farmers are selling their land and sending their kids to foreign. Demonetisation and wrong GST has affected the MSMEs of Punjab. If we come to power, we will simplify this (GST) and make al possible efforts to ensure that MSMEs flourish."
Elections 2024 Live: PM Modi To Hold Roadshow In Kolkata Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold roadshow in West Bengal's Kolkata on Tuesday, ahead of the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha Elections.
Elections 2024 Live: Assam CM Says 'Efforts Have Already Started To Make PoK Part Of India'
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said," Efforts will be started to make PoK part of India because PoK is ours...if you see the tv of Pakistan, the efforts have been started already"
Lok Sabha Polls Live: Amit Shah Takes 'Tamil Babu' Jibe At BJD's VK Pandian
Addressing a public rally in Odisha's Puri, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said, "Odisha's respect, language, culture art should be respected or not?... Is it acceptable that a Tamil Babu runs Odisha from behind Naveen Babu?... A tamil becomes the CM, is that acceptable?... If it is not acceptable then you have an opportunity to vote for the BJP. Give us more than 75 seats and we will give you a chief minister that can speak Odia..."
Elections 2024 Live: Modi Accuses TMC Of 'Corrupt Ecosystem, Says 'Party Illegally Declared 77 Muslim Castes As OBC'
During a public rally in West Bengal's Jadavpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said," TMC needs to be punished because they can't take care of a basic job that is law and order...TMC takes forward a corrupt ecosystem...TMC's politics is for votebank, best example is...TMC illegally declared 77 Muslim castes as OBC but when High Court order came, their work was spoiled...still, to make Muslims happy, TMC govt is saying that they won't accept the court order"
Lok Sabha Polls Live: 'Forts Of TMC And INDI Alliance Leaders Will Be Destroyed,' Says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his rally in West Bengal's Jadavpur on Tuesday said, "I visited several cities of West Bengal in the last two months, and I feel that the forts of TMC and INDI alliance leaders will be destroyed. Lotus (BJP symbol) will blossom in large numbers in Jadavpur, Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal on June 4. People know that every vote that is given to CPI(M) will go to TMC. The CPI(M) is contesting the elections only to help the TMC."
Lok Sabha Polls Live: BJP Chief Says Congress Wants To Give Reservation To Minorities
Addressing a public meeting in Nankhari, Shimla, BJP National President JP Nadda on Tuesday said, "Last year when tragedy stuck, I came here thrice...The people who used to say this is my home...They just came to seek votes...Neither brother(Rahul Gandhi) nor sister(Priyanka Gandhi) came....A total of Rs 3200 crore was given during the tragedy...The state government is not going to run for long..."
He added, "I will take stock of every penny from Rs 3200 crore...PM Modi served the nation for 10 years, has he ever said that he gave homes to Muslims ?..... Has he ever said that he gave home to a particular caste ?.....They(Congress) want to take away the reservation from Dalits, tribes and backward classes and give it to minorities....PM Modi says remove the corrupt they(opposition) say save the corrupt..."
Lok Sabha Polls Live: ECI Says 63.37% Voting Recorded In Phase 6
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said overall voter turnout of 63.37 percent was recorded in phase 6 of Lok Sabha Elections.
Elections 2024 Live: RJD's Manoj Jha Says PM's Silence On Unemployment Is 'Criminal'
RJD MP Manoj Jha on Tuesday said, " The beauty of democracy is that, this party (BJP) had 2 seats once and now they have formed govt. People can bring you from top to bottom. People have realised that other than hatred, 'jumlebaazi'...people want employment and PM's silence on this is criminal..."
Lok Sabha Elections Live: PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Kolkata
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a roadshow in West Bengal's Kolkata.
He was accompained by state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar and LoP Suvendu Adhikari.
Elections 2024 Live: Arvind Kejriwal Holds Roadshow In Punjab's Zirakpur
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday held a roadshow in Punjab's Zirakpur.
Elections 2024 Live: Arvind Kejriwal Targets Amit Shah, Says 'Who Is He To Topple Punjab Govt'
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal during his rally in Punjab's Zirakpur on Sunday said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while he was in Ludhiana, has threatened the 3 crore people of Punjab by saying that he will topple the state government after June 4. Who is Amit Shah to topple the Punjab government? He has threatened the people of Punjab."
Elections 2024 Live: UP Deputy CM Says 'It Will Be 400 Paar On June 4'
UP Deputy CM and BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday said, "It will be '400 paar' at 4 pm on June 4 and the deposits of Samajwadi Party candidates will be confiscated. The Modi government will be formed again with a thumping majority. When the Samajwadi Party-BSP alliance didn't work, then what will they be able to do alone?"
Elections 2024 Live: PM Modi Pays Floral Tributes To Swami Vivekananda After Roadshow In Kolkata
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesaday paid floral tribute at the statue of Swami Vivekananda in Kolkata after the culmination of his roadshow in the city.
Lok Sabha Polls Live: RJD Leader Manoj Jha Reacts On PM Modi's Retreat Plan
RJD leader Manoj Jha on Tuesday said, "PM Modi will visit Kanniyakumari from May 30 to June 1 to meditate. This is his old formula, but he is needs it. The language - mutton, machali, mangalsutra - that was used by him during the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls... He even used the word 'mujra', women were never insulted in the country like this before."
Elections 2024 Live: BJP Raises Pitch Over VK Pandian Controlling BJD Chief Naveen Patanik's Hand During His Address
Assam CM and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarmaon Tuesday said, I saw a video in the afternoon where VK Pandian was controlling Naveen Patnaik's hand while the latter was delivering an address. Naveen Patnaik sometimes forgets that he is Odisha's CM, he is an institution. If the CM's hand could be controlled by an ex-official, then it is very saddening."
Elections 2024 Live: 'BJP Didn't Complete Even 1 Promise Out Of 56,' Says Congress Leader Manish Tiwari
Congress MP Manish Tiwari says, "In the last 10 years, the BJP has done nothing for the development of Chandigarh. They did not complete even one promise out of 56, that they made in 2019... They murdered the democracy in Chandigarh. It is a request to the people of Chandigarh to never trust such immoral people... This appeal is on behalf of the INDIA Alliance..."