Lok Sabha Election: Amit Shah Corners Opposition Over Pakistan, Says 'PoK Bharat Ka Hai...Usko Lekar Rahenge'

Congress leader Salman Khurshid spoke on impact of BJP rule in India, said, "This (BJP) government has been in power for 10 years. If this government had done the work that they praise from time to time, then those works would have been so many that they would not have found time for anything else... Till now, elections were held in the country through a democratic method... now it is a big irony for us that someone is coming in front of us and saying that 'I am not a human being, I am not biological at all', then what will we say in such a situation?... These things are said in theatre and fiction. Such things are not said in real life, what will we answer to this? ..."