Hajipur Lok Sabha Election Results Live Updates: Early Trends Shortly

Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar is currently represented by Lok Janashakti Party's (LJP) Pashupati Kumar Paras.
Hajipur Parliamentary constituency is made up of six assembly constituency segments.
Hajipur Lok Sabha Election Result LIVE
Early trends to begin shortly
Voting for Hajipur parliamentary constituency took place on May 20, the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024.
In Lok Sabha elections 2024, the LJP fielded Chirag Paswan whereas the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) named Shiv Chandra Ram.
In 2019, Pashupati Kumar Paras had defeated the runner up candidate- Shiv Chandra Ram by- 2,04,382 votes.
Lok Sabha elections or general elections 2024 in India took place in seven phases - April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes is taking place on Tuesday, June 4.