Enough, Won't Contest Elections Anymore, Says CM Siddaramaiah, Cites Advancing Age

Downplaying his statement, Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said: "I was not emotional, I just said that for all the development work to continue, I should be there, that's all. Because if BJP comes, they will stop all this. With that intention I said. I have got a lead of 48,000 votes, I asked for an even bigger lead for Sunil Bose (Congress candidate from Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha segment under which Varuna comes)."