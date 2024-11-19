Election Wrap: NCP(SP)'s Anil Deshmukh, BJP MLA's Sister Attacked; Rahul Gandhi Called 'Chota Popat' Amid Slogan Row

Meanwhile Congress And Bharatiya Janata Party continued verbal attacks on each other ahead of assembly elections in Jharkhand, Maharashtra are on November 20 and the campaigning for both ended on Monday evening. Rahul Gandhi on Monday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek hai toh safe hai' poll slogan and brought a metal Safe at an event to give his version of the catchphrase, BJP hit back with spokesman Sambit Patra calling the Congress leader “Chhota popat”. The second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly polls will cover 38 of the 81 seats, with the ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc and the BJP-led NDA battling for dominance. The first phase took place on November 13. Similarly, in Maharashtra, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance seeks to retain power, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) aims for a strong comeback. Voting for all 288 seats in Maharashtra will take place tomorrow and the results will be announced on November 23.