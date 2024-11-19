Election Wrap: NCP(SP)'s Anil Deshmukh, BJP MLA's Sister Attacked; Rahul Gandhi Called 'Chota Popat' Amid Slogan Row

The last leg of Maharashtra campaigning has ended with violent attacks on politicians or their kin.
Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was attacked on Monday while he was returning from a rally in Nagpur. The NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader was rushed to hospital after some unidentified people threw stones at his car near Belphata on Jalalkheda Road near Katol in Nagpur district.
Around the same time BJP MLA Pratap Adsad's sister was attacked with a knife by two persons in Maharashtra's Amravati district.
Adsad, is seeking reelection from Dhamangaon Railway constituency. According to PTI Amravati Rural Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand said Adsad's sister Archana Rothe was attacked as she had stopped her car at Satefal Fata. She received three wounds on her left arm, the police officer said, adding that a police team reached the spot.
Police is investigating both the cases.
Meanwhile Congress And Bharatiya Janata Party continued verbal attacks on each other ahead of assembly elections in Jharkhand, Maharashtra are on November 20 and the campaigning for both ended on Monday evening. Rahul Gandhi on Monday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek hai toh safe hai' poll slogan and brought a metal Safe at an event to give his version of the catchphrase, BJP hit back with spokesman Sambit Patra calling the Congress leader “Chhota popat”. The second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly polls will cover 38 of the 81 seats, with the ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc and the BJP-led NDA battling for dominance. The first phase took place on November 13. Similarly, in Maharashtra, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance seeks to retain power, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) aims for a strong comeback. Voting for all 288 seats in Maharashtra will take place tomorrow and the results will be announced on November 23.
Anil Deshmukh Attacked, 'Attempt To Murder' Case Registered
NCP (SP) leader and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was seriously injured in stone pelting at his car in Nagpur around 8 pm on Monday and he was later admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai.
Deshmukh was returning to Katol after attending a meeting in Narkhed village. Some unidentified persons threw stones at his car near Belphata on Jalalkheda Road near Katol in Nagpur district.
The NCP (SP) has demanded a high-level probe into the incident which occurred on the last day of campaigning for the Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled on November 20.
Police have registered a case against four unidentified persons on charges of attempt to murder.
Maharashtra: Mumbai Police Commissioner Asks People to Vote
Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar has appealed to people in the metropolis to keep aside their leave plans and vote in the Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled on Wednesday.
"I humbly request all Mumbaikars to exercise their voting right with responsibility and in a peaceful manner," Phansalkar said in a video message on Tuesday.
Earlier, in a post on X, he appealed to the people to vote to ensure their future is in "genuine and responsible hands".
"Just keep your long leave plans aside and make sure you will not miss the opportunity of pressing the button quietly thereby discharging your responsibility," he said.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation chief Bhushan Gagrani informed that there are 1,02,29,708 voters in Mumbai for the assembly polls, comprising 25,43,610 in the island city and 76,86,098 in the suburban district. There are 54,67,361 men , 47,61,265 women and 1,082 are transgender persons.
Gandhi brought the metal Safe to his news conference in Mumbai, claiming a link between the slogan and the Dharavi redevelopment project being given to the Adani Group.
He then pulled out two posters from the Safe, one featuring a picture of industrialist Gautam Adani and PM Modi with the caption "Ek hai toh Safe hai," and another showing a map of the project.
Gandhi alleged that the "Ek hai toh safe hai" slogan primarily serves to help Adani acquire Rs one lakh crore worth land through the Dharavi redevelopment project.
"Narendra Modi's slogan is: If we are united, we are safe. The question is: who is safe,” the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.
After Gandhi's swipe at the poll slogan, the BJP hit back, calling him “Chhota popat” which it claimed was coined by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray to mock him.
“It was a very low-level press conference(in Mumbai). Bringing a Safe and creating drama around it. Holding this kind of press conference by the so-called top leader of the so-called national party does not suit Rahul Gandhi and the Congress,” BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra said.
“Today I say this from this platform and in Rahul Gandhi’s language that 'Chhota popat ne kiya hei Congress ko chaupat' (he has ruined the Congress). His name is Rahul Gandhi," the BJP leader said.
Patra said the word “safe” in the slogan meant “safety, security and keeping people safe from ‘ghuspaithiya (infiltrators)’ but Gandhi took it as ‘tijori’ (a safe to keep money and valuables).
“As is the feeling of a person, so is his understanding. Those who have been breaking into ‘tijoris’ for generations, it’s obvious they will understand the meaning of the word safe as ‘tijori’," further added the BJP leader.