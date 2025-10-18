CPI(ML) Liberation Renominates All 12 Sitting MLAs, Announces 20 Candidates for Bihar Polls

CPI(ML) Liberation released its first list of 20 candidates, retaining all 12 current MLAs ahead of the Bihar assembly elections.
The CPI(ML) Liberation, a member of the INDIA bloc in Bihar, renominated all 12 of its current MLAs and announced its list of 20 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar on Saturday.
In 2020, the party put forward fresh candidates for seats it was unable to win in the assembly elections.
In the most recent assembly elections, the Left party ran for and won 12 of the 19 seats.
"We have maintained the spirit of coalition. Although we deserved more seats this time, we finally decided to contest only 20 assembly segments. We wanted to contest at least 24 seats this time, but it could not be materialised.
"I am confident that the 'Mahatgathbandhan' will win the polls with a thumping majority. People are tired of the NDA government," CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya told PTI after releasing the list of candidates.
Re-nominated prominent party MLAs include Mahboob Alam, Satyadeo Ram, Gopal Ravi Das, Sandeep Saurav, Shiv Prakash Ranaj, Ajeet Kumar Singh, Birendra Prasad, and Amarjeet Kushwaha.
Among them are Phoolbabu Singh, Anil Kumar, and Diya Gautam.
In the first round of the election, which is scheduled for November 6, all candidates for assembly seats have already submitted their candidacy papers, he added.
These candidates are Amarnath Yadav from Daraunda, Satyadeo Ram from Darauli, Amarjeet Kushwaha from Ziradei, and Dhananjay from Bhore.
Bishwanath Chaudhry from Rajgir, Phoolbabu Singh from Warisnagar, and Ranjeet Kumar Ram from Kalyanpur have all been put forward.
Sandeep Saurav from Paliganj, Quyamuddin Ansari from Ara, Gopal Ravi Das from Phulwari, Divya Gautam from Digha, Shiv Prakash Ranjan from Agiain, Madan Singh from Tarari, and Ajit Kumar Singh from Dumraon were all nominated by the party.
Votes for the 243-member assembly will be tallied on November 14 after elections are held on November 6 and 11.
With PTI inputs.