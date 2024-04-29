Elections

Congress Names 4 More Candidates For Punjab, Fields PCC Chief Amarinder Singh Brar From Ludhiana

Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari has been shifted to Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency while Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu has joined the BJP.

Advertisement

PTI
PCC chief Amarinder Singh Brar | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Congress on Monday announced four more Lok Sabha candidates from Punjab, fielding PCC chief Amarinder Singh Brar (Raja Warring) from Ludhiana and party general secretary Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa from Gurdaspur.

The party has fielded former MP Vijay Inder Singla from Anandpur Sahib and Kulbir Singh Zira from Khadoor Sahib, replacing sitting MP Jasbir Singh Gill.

Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari has been shifted to Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency while Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu has joined the BJP.

With Monday's list, the party has announced candidates for 12 of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

The latest names were finalised at the party's Central Election Committee meeting held on Saturday.

Advertisement

Punjab goes to polls on June 1, the last phase of elections.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. CSK Vs SRH, GT Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Sunday's IPL Matches? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Columbia University Student Speaks on Pro Palestine Protests
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Pedro Cachin, Madrid Open Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Taylor Swift 9-Year Old Fan Scarlett Oliver, Whose Viral Hug Touched Millions, Dies After Cancer Battle
  5. Sports LIVE Updates: NZ Name Squad For T20 World Cup; India Enter Thomas Cup Quarter-Finals
  6. KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  7. KKR Vs DC, IPL Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: 'Muslims Use Condoms The Most,' Owaisi Tells Modi; JDS MP Under Fire Over Alleged 'Sex Scandal'