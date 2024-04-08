Congress Committed Scams In All Three Worlds: Nadda

Attacking the previous governments, he said, "Those governments were not for everyone. Those governments belonged to a particular caste. Today, under the leadership of Modi ji, the government of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas, that is, Sabka Sarkar is running." He also alleged that Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav committed the laptop scam, the Gomti (river) front scam and foodgrain scam. Similarly, senior RJD leader Lalu Prasad committed fodder scam and job in lieu of land scam, he further alleged. Attacking DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, the BJP chief said, "Do you know that the income of Stalin is Rs 1.32 lakh crore. There is no source of this income. (Former Jharkhand chief minister) Hemant Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) also committed the scam.