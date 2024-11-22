Bypolls: Who’s Contesting In Punjab’s 4 Seats And Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath

Chabbewal (SC): The vacancy arose when Raj Kumar Chabbewal, a Congress MLA who later joined AAP, was elected as an MP from the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. Ishank Kumar, the son of Raj Kumar Chabbewal, is contesting for AAP, while Ranjit Kumar is the Congress candidate. BJP’s Sohan Singh Thandal, a former Akali Dal leader who won the seat in 2012 but lost in 2017 and 2022, is also in the fray.