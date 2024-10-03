In Uttarakhand And Himachal, A Concerted Campaign Against "Outsiders" Keeps Up Steam 

The Muslim organizations have now turned to the Uttarakhand High Court to seek protection for their community. The case is slated for a hearing this week. “We are placing our trust solely in the judiciary to prevent planned violence against minorities,” stated Nayeem Quraishy ,adding that Uttarakhand has become the epicentre of 'Islamophobia' and hate crime in the country. As per him, several victim families have shut their shops and fled from their homes and they are now taking shelter either in Dehradun or fled to other places to save their lives or escape police harassment. In Himachal Pradesh, the congress government seems to be on a fire fighting mode after its own ministers having joined the chorus against illegal mosque construction at Sanjauli and also “outsiders,” mainly the vendors.