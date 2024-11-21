Of these nine seats, eight fell vacant after sitting MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha, while the Sisamau seat is being contested following the conviction of SP MLA Irfan Solanki in a criminal case.

Currently, the BJP holds 251 seats in the Assembly, while the SP has 105 seats. Among BJP allies, Apna Dal (Sonelal) has 13 MLAs, RLD has 8 MLAs, SBSP has 6 MLAs, and the NISHAD Party has 5 MLAs. The Congress and Jansatta Dal Loktantrik each have 2 MLAs, while the BSP has 1 MLA. This by-election marks the first electoral test for both the INDIA bloc and the NDA in this politically crucial state after the Lok Sabha elections.