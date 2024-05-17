Amit Shah Leads Roadshow In Ranchi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah led a roadshow in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi on Friday evening, amid tight security arrangements.
Thousands of people lined up on both sides of the 1.5-km stretch to greet Shah.
The roadshow that started from Indira Gandhi Chowk will culminate at Saraswati Shishu Mandir.
Standing atop a decorated vehicle, the senior BJP leader greeted people along with the party's Ranchi candidate, Sanjay Seth.
Shah had earlier landed at the Birsa Munda Airport in a special helicopter from Odisha after holding a public rally there.
The Ranchi administration has made elaborate security arrangements for the roadshow, including the use of drones and CCTV cameras at strategic locations, SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha said.