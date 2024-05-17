'Don't See Any Such Possibility...': Amit Shah On BJP's Plan B If It Fails To Win 272 Seats

Replying to a query on the possibility of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) not crossing the half-way mark of 272 seats in the Lok Sabh polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said he didn't see the possibility of that happening. He said the BJP didn't need a Plan B.
BJP's Plan B: What all did Amit Shah say?
Answering the question on BJP's course of action if it fails to cross the winning mark of 272 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, Amit Shah said, "I don't see any such possibilities. An army of 60 crore-strong beneficiaries are standing with PM Modi, they have no caste or age group...Those who have received all these benefits know Narendra Modi kya hain aur kyun 400 dena chahiye".
"Plan B needs to be made only when there is less than a 60% chance for Plan A (to succeed). I am certain that PM Modi will come to power with a thumping majority," he further added.
"If someone says that this is a separate country, it is very objectionable...This country can never be divided now. A tall leader of Congress party spoke about dividing north and south India and the Congress party doesn't even deny it or separate itself from the statement. People of the country should think about the agenda of the Congress party...Combining the 5 states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, BJP is going to emerge as the single largest party in these elections," he said.
When asked about BJP's ambitious claim of bagging over 400 seats this time, Shah said it is needed to bring stability to the country's politics. He said the BJP had the mandate to change the Constitution but they never did.
He said with 400 seats in the Lok Sabha, the BJP wants to protect borders, make India the third-largest economy in the world, and ensure the welfare of the poor.