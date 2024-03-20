AIADMK Exudes Confidence Of 2014 Show Again, Announces Candidates For LS Polls| Full List Here

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday released the first list of its candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party has announced 16 candidates in its first list for the upcoming elections from Tamil Nadu.
The elections to 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 19, during the first phase. The party's general Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami has expressed his confidence that the AIADMK-led alliance would sweep the polls.
Palaniswami while recalling his party’s performance in 2014, when it had won 37 of the 39 seats in the Tamil Nadu said AIADMK is capable of repeating the same performance in the upcoming elections, reported PTI.
He named 16 candidates for the seats including North Chennai, South Chennai, Arakkonam, Kancheepuram and Villpuram, among others. The list also includes former MP J Jayavardhan and ex-MLA Dr P Saravanan.
On the occasion Palaniswami targeted the ruling DMK saying law and order situation has worsened in the state.
"AIADMK is a strong party with about 2 crore members, 30 years in the ruling saddle and we ensured a big victory in 2014...people will decide (in our favour) as our clout has increased among the public. AIADMK will win the polls," Palaniswami was quoted as saying by PTI.
He added: "We will ensure the voice of the people of Tamil Nadu is echoed in the Parliament.”
AIADMK’s first list of 16 candidates:
1 J Bhagyaraj, Villupuram
2 P Vignesh, Salem
3 S Tamilmani, Namakkal
4 Ashok Kumar, Erode
5 KRL Thangave, Karur
6 Jayavardhan, Chennai South constituency
7 Royapuram Manohar, Chennai North
8 E Rajasekhar, Kancheepuram
9 AL Vijayan, Arakkonam
10 V Jayaprakash, Krishnagiri
11 GV Gajendran, Arani
12 M Chandrahasan, Chidambaram
13 P Saravanan, Madurai
14 VT Narayanasamy, Theni
15 P Jeyaperumal, Virudhunagar
16 Surcith Shankar, Nagapattinam