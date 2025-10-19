Football

Nashville 2-5 Inter Miami: Lionel Messi Hat-Trick Powers Herons' Major League Soccer Win

Lionel Messi registered his second career Major League Soccer hat-trick, powering Inter Miami to a 5-2 win over Nashville SC on Sunday (October 19, 2025). Messi leads the MLS in scoring with 29 goals this season. The last time he netted a hat-trick was exactly a year back in Inter Miami's 6-2 win over the New England Revolution. He opened the scoring in the 35th minute, then converted a penalty in the 62nd minute and netted his third in the 81st. Inter Miami ended the regular season with a 19-7-8 record and as the third seed in the Eastern Conference would face Nashville in the first round of the Major League Soccer playoffs, who are the sixth seed with a 16-12-6 record.