Football

Nashville 2-5 Inter Miami: Lionel Messi Hat-Trick Powers Herons' Major League Soccer Win

Lionel Messi registered his second career Major League Soccer hat-trick, powering Inter Miami to a 5-2 win over Nashville SC on Sunday (October 19, 2025). Messi leads the MLS in scoring with 29 goals this season. The last time he netted a hat-trick was exactly a year back in Inter Miami's 6-2 win over the New England Revolution. He opened the scoring in the 35th minute, then converted a penalty in the 62nd minute and netted his third in the 81st. Inter Miami ended the regular season with a 19-7-8 record and as the third seed in the Eastern Conference would face Nashville in the first round of the Major League Soccer playoffs, who are the sixth seed with a 16-12-6 record.

Inter Miami defender Gonzalo Luján (2) and Nashville SC forward Sam Surridge (9) vie for the ball during the second half of a MLS soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee.

Inter Miami goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo grabs the ball during the second half of a MLS soccer match against Nashville SC in Nashville, Tennessee.

Nashville SC forward Sam Surridge (9) heads the ball as Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba (18) and midfielder Sergio Busquets (5) defend during the second half of a MLS soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee.

Inter Miami midfielder Telasco Segovia (8) is congratulated after scoring as Nashville SC midfielder Bryan Acosta (6) during the second half of a MLS soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee.

Inter Miami midfielder Telasco Segovia (8) celebrates scoring on Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis, right, during the second half of a MLS soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates his goal with defender Jordi Alba, second from left, as Nashville SC midfielder Gastón Brugman (7) and defender Jack Maher (5) walk away during the second half of a MLS soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi celebrates with midfielder Telasco Segovia (8) after scoring against Nashville SC during the second half of a MLS soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates his goal behind Nashville SC defender Jack Maher, left, during the second half of a MLS soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) dribbles up the field as Nashville SC midfielder Edvard Tagseth (20) defends during the first half of a MLS soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee.

Nashville SC forward Jacob Shaffelburg (14) celebrates a goal against Inter Miami during the first half of a MLS soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee.

