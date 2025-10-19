Colombia 1-0 France, FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: COL Grab 3rd Place

Colombia's players celebrate after their team defeated France during the FIFA U-20 World Cup third-place soccer match in Santiago, Chile.
Colombia's players pose with their medals after their team defeated France during the FIFA U-20 World Cup third-place soccer match in Santiago, Chile.
France's Noham Kamara reacts after missing a chance to score during the FIFA U-20 World Cup third-place soccer match against Colombia in Santiago, Chile.
France's Andrea Le Borgne (17) and Colombia's Elkin Rivero battle for the ball during the FIFA U-20 World Cup third-place soccer match in Santiago, Chile.
France's Elyaz Zidane (5) and Colombia's Emilio Aristizabal battle for the ball during the FIFA U-20 World Cup third-place soccer match in Santiago, Chile.
Colombia's Juan Arizala goes for a header as France's Gabin Bernardeau looks on during the FIFA U-20 World Cup third-place soccer match in Santiago, Chile.
Colombia's goalkeer Jordan Garcia and France's Djylian Nguessan (20) fight for the ball during the FIFA U-20 World Cup third-place soccer match in Santiago, Chile.
France's Anthony Bermont (12) and Colombia's Royner Benitez go for a header during the FIFA U-20 World Cup third-place soccer match in Santiago, Chile.
Colombia's Simon Garcia (2) and France's Tadjidine Mmadi battle for the ball during the FIFA U-20 World Cup third-place soccer match in Santiago, Chile.
Colombia's Luis Miguel Landazuri (7), Carlos Sarabia (3) and France's Tadjidine Mmadi go for a header during the FIFA U-20 World Cup third-place soccer match in Santiago, Chile.