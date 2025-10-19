Football

Colombia 1-0 France, FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: COL Grab 3rd Place

Colombia beat France to grab the third spot in the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 at the Estadio Nacional in Santiago, Chile on Saturday night. Colombia registered a hard-earned 1-0 win over France with a second-minute winner from Óscar Perea. France attempted a comeback and had some big chances but they blew it up and ultimately had to settle for a fourth-place finish.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Colombia Vs France football match photos_1
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Colombia Vs France | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello

Colombia's players celebrate after their team defeated France during the FIFA U-20 World Cup third-place soccer match in Santiago, Chile.

2/10
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Colombia Vs France football match photos_1
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Colombia Vs France | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Colombia's players pose with their medals after their team defeated France during the FIFA U-20 World Cup third-place soccer match in Santiago, Chile.

3/10
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Colombia Vs France football match photos_Noham Kamara
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Colombia Vs France | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

France's Noham Kamara reacts after missing a chance to score during the FIFA U-20 World Cup third-place soccer match against Colombia in Santiago, Chile.

4/10
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Colombia Vs France football match photos_Andrea Le Borgne
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Colombia Vs France | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

France's Andrea Le Borgne (17) and Colombia's Elkin Rivero battle for the ball during the FIFA U-20 World Cup third-place soccer match in Santiago, Chile.

5/10
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Colombia Vs France football match photos_Elyaz Zidane
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Colombia Vs France | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

France's Elyaz Zidane (5) and Colombia's Emilio Aristizabal battle for the ball during the FIFA U-20 World Cup third-place soccer match in Santiago, Chile.

6/10
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Colombia Vs France football match photos_Juan Arizala
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Colombia Vs France | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Colombia's Juan Arizala goes for a header as France's Gabin Bernardeau looks on during the FIFA U-20 World Cup third-place soccer match in Santiago, Chile.

7/10
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Colombia Vs France football match photos_Jordan Garcia
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Colombia Vs France | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Colombia's goalkeer Jordan Garcia and France's Djylian Nguessan (20) fight for the ball during the FIFA U-20 World Cup third-place soccer match in Santiago, Chile.

8/10
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Colombia Vs France football match photos_Anthony Bermont
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Colombia Vs France | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

France's Anthony Bermont (12) and Colombia's Royner Benitez go for a header during the FIFA U-20 World Cup third-place soccer match in Santiago, Chile.

9/10
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Colombia Vs France football match photos_Simon Garcia
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Colombia Vs France | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Colombia's Simon Garcia (2) and France's Tadjidine Mmadi battle for the ball during the FIFA U-20 World Cup third-place soccer match in Santiago, Chile.

10/10
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Colombia Vs France football match photos_Luis Miguel Landazuri
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Colombia Vs France | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Colombia's Luis Miguel Landazuri (7), Carlos Sarabia (3) and France's Tadjidine Mmadi go for a header during the FIFA U-20 World Cup third-place soccer match in Santiago, Chile.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Mitchell Marsh Guides Australia Towards Victory In Rain Affected Contest

  2. India Vs England Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Deepti Provides Double Delight | ENGW 98/2 (21.1)

  3. IND Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Did Starc Break Akhtar's Fastest Ball Record? '176.5kph' Delivery Amuses Fans

  4. Afghan Cricketers' Deaths: Rashid Khan Omits PSL Franchise Lahore Qalandars From His X Bio

  5. IND Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli's Eight-Ball Duck His First In Australia - Check Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

  4. Denmark Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  5. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

  2. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  3. The Mayo College Sesquicentennial 2025

  4. China Eastern Airlines To Resume Shanghai-Delhi Flights From November 9

  5. India Rejects UK Sanctions On Gujarat Oil Refinery, Cites 'No Double Standards' In Energy Trade

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  2. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  3. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  4. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  5. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

World News

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Pakistan To Hold Talks With Afghanistan In Qatar

  3. Pakistan Army Chief Warns India Of 'Decisive Respons' Amid Nuclear Tensions

  4. Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE Sends 7,200 Tonnes Of Aid To Gaza

  5. Renowned Chinese Physicist And Nobel Laureate Chen Ning Yang Dies At 103

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike