Football

Colombia 1-0 France, FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: COL Grab 3rd Place

Colombia beat France to grab the third spot in the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 at the Estadio Nacional in Santiago, Chile on Saturday night. Colombia registered a hard-earned 1-0 win over France with a second-minute winner from Óscar Perea. France attempted a comeback and had some big chances but they blew it up and ultimately had to settle for a fourth-place finish.