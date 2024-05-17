Elections

4,000 Cops To Be On Bandobast Duty During Lok Sabha Polls In Navi Mumbai: Police Chief Bharambhe

Thane and 12 other seats from Maharashtra, including six in Mumbai, will go to polls in the fifth phase of the general elections on May 20.

PTI
Navi Mumbai Police deploys 4,000 cops for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Navi Mumbai police have deployed 3,500 to 4,000 cops for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the region, its Commissioner Milind Bharambhe said on Friday.

Assembly segments of Airoli and Belapur which fall under the jurisdiction of the Navi Mumbai police are part of the Thane Lok Sabha constituency.

Bharambhe said comprehensive security measures are in place, including preparatory meetings and the arrival of six companies comprising armed battalions.

A deployment of nearly 3500 to 4000 policemen, including officials, has been strategically allocated for ‘bandobust’ duties, the senior IPS officer said.

Rigorous operations under each police station have been conducted, resulting in the seizure of illegal weapons, narcotics, and contraband, he said, urging citizens to vote without fear.

