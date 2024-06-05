Elections

2024 LS Poll Results Blow To BJP, Indicates People Rejected Its Propaganda: Kerala CM

Reacting to the poll results, Vijayan said the people of India have broken the BJP's delusion that it can safely move forward by using communalism and sectarianism to divide people.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan claims that the 2024 Lok Sabha Election Results Are A Blow To The BJP
The 2024 Lok Sabha results were a heavy blow to the BJP's efforts to allegedly subvert democracy and constitutional values and indicated that people have rejected the propaganda created in the saffron party's favour, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.

In a statement, he said that the BJP's victory in Thrissur was being viewed very seriously and would be "critically evaluated".

In a statement, he said that the BJP's victory in Thrissur was being viewed very seriously and would be "critically evaluated".

With regard to the outcome in Kerala, the CM conceded the LDF did not achieve the victory it had expected and that its performance was similar to that in the 2019 LS polls.

In 2019 elections, the LDF won only from Alappuzha. This time it tasted success in the lone Alathur seat.

