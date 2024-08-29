UK's Southampton University Becomes 1st Foreign Institute To Set Up Campus In India

The United Kingdom's Southampton University on Thursday became the first foreign university to set up campus in India under the National Education Policy (NEP).
The campus will be set in the national capital region of Gurugram in Haryana and will begin offering courses from 2025.
In a statement, the University of Southampton rejoiced that it has become the first UK university to be granted a license by the Indian government to set up a "comprehensive campus" in the nation.
It said that with the University Grants Commission (UGC) awarding it the license, a path has been cleared up for the Uni to pave the way for taking up the next stage of planning.
"University of Southampton Delhi NCR will deliver education, research and knowledge exchange and enterprise activity in the country," the statement read.
Notably, UGC had in 2023 announced Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India Regulations.
The Letter of Intent (LoI) to university representatives was handed over by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during an event in Delhi on Thursday.
The Southampton University had submitted a proposal for opening a branch campus in Gurugram that was approved by the UGC standing committee, comprising noted academics from across India and abroad, for issuing a LoI as per regulations, officials said.
"The degrees awarded by the India campus of the University of Southampton will be the same as in the host university. The programmes offered in the branch campus of University of Southampton in India will have the same academic and quality standards," UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar said.
He further noted that the Indian campus is expected to begin academic programmes in July 2025, adding that courses will be offered in subjects focusing on business and management, computing, law, engineering, art and design, biosciences and life sciences.
President and Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Mark E. Smith said in the statement, "In the 21st century, no university can be truly global without engaging with India. Our intention is to establish a campus that delivers social value and economic impact to India and the university by bringing together Southampton's world class activities in education, research, and knowledge exchange and enterprise, with all the talent of the rising global superpower that is India."
"Through this new campus, the University of Southampton will deliver a critical element of the Government of India's transformative agenda, playing our part in harnessing the potential, talent and capabilities of Indian youth," he added.
Notably, the university has been active in India for over 50 years and has developed deep and mutually beneficial partnerships.
The upcoming campus will enable the University of Southampton to build on these links by "amplifying research collaboration and impact, extending teaching partnerships, creating two-way student and staff mobility, and ensuring local civic and community engagement".