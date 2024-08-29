Education

UK's Southampton University Becomes 1st Foreign Institute To Set Up Campus In India

The campus will be set in the national capital region of Gurugram in Haryana and will begin offering courses from 2025.

The Letter of Intent was handed over to the university representatives by MEA S Jaishankar (L) |
The Letter of Intent was handed over to the university representatives by MEA S Jaishankar (L) | Photo: X/@UKinIndia
info_icon

The United Kingdom's Southampton University on Thursday became the first foreign university to set up campus in India under the National Education Policy (NEP).

The campus will be set in the national capital region of Gurugram in Haryana and will begin offering courses from 2025.

In a statement, the University of Southampton rejoiced that it has become the first UK university to be granted a license by the Indian government to set up a "comprehensive campus" in the nation.

It said that with the University Grants Commission (UGC) awarding it the license, a path has been cleared up for the Uni to pave the way for taking up the next stage of planning.

"University of Southampton Delhi NCR will deliver education, research and knowledge exchange and enterprise activity in the country," the statement read.

Notably, UGC had in 2023 announced Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India Regulations.

The Letter of Intent (LoI) to university representatives was handed over by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during an event in Delhi on Thursday.

The Southampton University had submitted a proposal for opening a branch campus in Gurugram that was approved by the UGC standing committee, comprising noted academics from across India and abroad, for issuing a LoI as per regulations, officials said.

"The degrees awarded by the India campus of the University of Southampton will be the same as in the host university. The programmes offered in the branch campus of University of Southampton in India will have the same academic and quality standards," UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar said.

He further noted that the Indian campus is expected to begin academic programmes in July 2025, adding that courses will be offered in subjects focusing on business and management, computing, law, engineering, art and design, biosciences and life sciences.

President and Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Mark E. Smith said in the statement, "In the 21st century, no university can be truly global without engaging with India. Our intention is to establish a campus that delivers social value and economic impact to India and the university by bringing together Southampton's world class activities in education, research, and knowledge exchange and enterprise, with all the talent of the rising global superpower that is India."

"Through this new campus, the University of Southampton will deliver a critical element of the Government of India's transformative agenda, playing our part in harnessing the potential, talent and capabilities of Indian youth," he added.

Notably, the university has been active in India for over 50 years and has developed deep and mutually beneficial partnerships.

The upcoming campus will enable the University of Southampton to build on these links by "amplifying research collaboration and impact, extending teaching partnerships, creating two-way student and staff mobility, and ensuring local civic and community engagement".

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Will Pucovski Retires At 26: Six Cricketers Who Bid The Game Goodbye Too Early
  2. PAK Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Shaheen Afridi Dropped - Check Pakistan's XII For Pindi
  3. Will Pucovski: Series Of Concussions Forces Aussie Cricketer To Hang Up His Boots At 26 - Report
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India's Chances Of Winning Will Depend On Batters, Says Buchanan
  5. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Toss Update: Visitors Win Toss, Opt To Field First At Lord's - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Kylian Mbappe's X Account Hacked: List Of Sportspersons Who Fell Prey
  2. Mohamed Salah Casts Doubt Over Liverpool Future, But 'Wants To Enjoy' Last Year Of Contract
  3. Brighton Coach Fabian Hurzeler Confirms Matt O'riley Needs Surgery After Injury On Debut
  4. England's Kieran Trippier Announces International Retirement
  5. All-time Leading Scorer Cristiano Ronaldo Targets 1,000 Goals
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 3 Men's Singles Wrap: Zverev Comes Through Against Muller; Rublev Fights Back To Reach Third Round - In Pics
  2. US Open: Defending Champion Gauff Tees Up Svitolina Tie In Round Three
  3. US Open, Day 3 Women's Singles Wrap: Gauff, Svitolina, Azarenka Seal Third Round Spots - In Pics
  4. US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Through As Laslo Djere Retires Injured
  5. US Open 2024: It's Frances Tiafoe Vs Ben Shelton In 3rd Round, Wimbledon Champion Barbora Krejcikova Bows Out
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Elections: Union Territory Gears Up For First Assembly Polls Since 2014
  2. India's 2nd Nuclear-Powered Ballistic Submarine, INS Arighaat, Commissioned Into Navy | Details
  3. Weather Updates: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi; PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM Over Flood Situation
  4. 'More Important Than Politicians': Mamata's Fresh Jibe At Amit Shah Over Son's ICC Chairmanship
  5. Relief For DK Shivakumar As Karnataka HC Dismisses CBI Plea To Continue Probe In Disproportionate Assets Case
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
  2. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
  3. Fans Worried After Ludacris Drinks Glacial Water—Is It Safe?
  4. Food Labels You Must Know Before Buying Any Product
  5. All Major Food Recalls You Need To Know About Right Now
World News
  1. Iraq: Air Force Shots Down Turkish Drone Over Northern City Of Kirkuk
  2. Two Hong Kong Journalists Convicted In Landmark Sedition Case
  3. Bangladesh Violence: Total Cases Against Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina Now At 76
  4. 10 Most Unusual Festivals Across The World
  5. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
Latest Stories
  1. Weather Updates: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi; PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM Over Flood Situation
  2. Telegram Accused Of Aiding Child Sex Abuse & Drug Trafficking; CEO Pavel Durov Barred From Leaving France
  3. Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, August 29 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details
  4. 15-Year-Old Girl Raped By Mother's Friend In Faridabad; Both Arrested
  5. Passport Seva Online Portal passportindia.gov.in Down Till Sept 2
  6. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. Horoscope For August 29, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign