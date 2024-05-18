TS EAMCET 2024 OUT: Telangana EAPCET Rank Card Link At eapcet.tsche.ac.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the TS EAMCET Result 2024 for around three lakh students. Those who appeared for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy entrance exam can now download their TS EAPCET Rank cards from the official website -
The entrance exam was held from May 7 to May 11 at various testing locations across the state. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH), conducted the exams on behalf of the TSCHE.
How To Check TS EAPCET Result?
- Click on the TS EAPCET Result 2024 rank card link on the homepage
- Enter the required login details and click submit
- A new page will display the candidates' ranks
- Download and save the result
- Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference
The pass percentage in the Engineering stream stood at 74.98 per cent. While male candidates secured a pass rate of 74.38 per cent, female candidates outperformed them with a pass rate of 75.85 per cent.
The pass percentage for males in Agriculture and Pharmacy was recorded to be 88.25 per cent while for females it stood at 90.18 per cent, and the total pass percentage registered is 89.66 per cent.