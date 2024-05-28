RBSE 10th Result 2024 Date, Time: Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result Out On May 29 | How And Where To Check

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will be declaring the Class 10 Result 2024 on Wednesday - May 29. As per the official announcement made by board officials, the RBSE Result, once declared, will be made available for students on the official website of the board - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
As per reports, officials have confirmed the date and time of the RBSE 10th Result 2024. Based on this, the Class 10 results will be declared tomorrow at 5 PM.
RBSE 10th Result 2024 Date, Time
Date - May 29, 2024
Time - 5 PM
RBSE 10th Result 2024 - How To Check Rajasthan Board Results
Visit the official website of the board - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link for Class 10 Result 2024
Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details asked for
Your RBSE 10th Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen
Download and take a printout for future references
Apart from the official website of the state board, students will also be able to check their RBSE Class 10 Result from third party websites such as - rajasthan.indiaresults.com.
RBSE 10th Result 2024 For Over 11 Lakh Students
BSER Ajmer will be declaring the Rajasthan Board 10th Result tomorrow. For the 2024 exams. over 11 lakh students appeared for the secondary exams conducted from March 7 to March 30, 2024.
For the 2023 results, the pass percentage for Class 10 students stood at 90.49%, with girls outperforming with a pass percentage of 91.3% compared to 89.78% for male students.