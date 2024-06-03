OJEE Result 2024, Rankcard Released On ojee.nic.in | Steps, Direct Links To Check Odisha JEE Result

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Results 2024 have been declared! Students who appeared for the OJEE 2024 exam can now download their rankcards from the official website - ojee.nic.in.
The OJEE 2024 exam was conducted from May 6 to 10 for admission into professional and technical education courses in the state. As per the state body, around 65,742 students registered for the OJEE 2024 exam, of which 56,047 appeared.
OJEE Result 2024 was declared on Monday for these students. As per the official press release, ranks have been allocated to 56,000 candidates.
OJEE Result 2024 - How To Download Odisha JEE Rankcard
Visit the official website - ojee.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link for OJEE 2024 Rankcard
Enter your application number, date of birth and any other details asked for.
Your OJEE 2024 Result will be displayed on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference.
OJEE 2024 Result - List Of Toppers
As per the official press release, a total of 23 toppers have been announced across the various courses such as LE-Tech, BSc LE-Tech, B. Pharm, MBA, MCA and MSc Computer Science, Int. MBA, Le-Pharm M.Pharm, M.Arch, M.Planning, M.Tech and B.CAT.
Sagarika Dash has topped the BPharm Result whereas Suryakant Prusty has topped in the MBA exam. Brahmananda Moharana was declared the topper in MCA/MSC (Comp SC).
In the MTech civil engineering, Rabindra Sahu has topped OJEE 2024, while Purbipriya Nayak and Gobinda Nayak have bagged the top positions in electrical and mechanical engineering respectively.