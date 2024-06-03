Education

OJEE Result 2024, Rankcard Released On ojee.nic.in | Steps, Direct Links To Check Odisha JEE Result

OJEE 2024 exam was conducted from May 6 to 10 for admission into professional and technical education courses in the state. The result for the same has been declared on Monday for 56,000 students.

OJEE 2024 Result declared
info_icon

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Results 2024 have been declared! Students who appeared for the OJEE 2024 exam can now download their rankcards from the official website - ojee.nic.in.

The OJEE 2024 exam was conducted from May 6 to 10 for admission into professional and technical education courses in the state. As per the state body, around 65,742 students registered for the OJEE 2024 exam, of which 56,047 appeared.

OJEE Result 2024 was declared on Monday for these students. As per the official press release, ranks have been allocated to 56,000 candidates.

Direct Link To Check OJEE 2024 Result

OJEE Result 2024 - How To Download Odisha JEE Rankcard

  • Visit the official website - ojee.nic.in

  • On the homepage, click on the link for OJEE 2024 Rankcard

  • Enter your application number, date of birth and any other details asked for.

  • Your OJEE 2024 Result will be displayed on the screen

  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

OJEE 2024 Result - List Of Toppers

As per the official press release, a total of 23 toppers have been announced across the various courses such as LE-Tech, BSc LE-Tech, B. Pharm, MBA, MCA and MSc Computer Science, Int. MBA, Le-Pharm M.Pharm, M.Arch, M.Planning, M.Tech and B.CAT.

Sagarika Dash has topped the BPharm Result whereas Suryakant Prusty has topped in the MBA exam. Brahmananda Moharana was declared the topper in MCA/MSC (Comp SC).

In the MTech civil engineering, Rabindra Sahu has topped OJEE 2024, while Purbipriya Nayak and Gobinda Nayak have bagged the top positions in electrical and mechanical engineering respectively.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: June 03, 2024
  2. As Hyderabad Ceases To Be Joint Capital, Andhra Pradesh’s 10-year Long Capital Dilemma Continues
  3. OJEE Result 2024, Rankcard Released On ojee.nic.in | Steps, Direct Links To Check Odisha JEE Result
  4. Govt Imposing More Burden On people: CPI(M) On Hike In Milk Prices, Highway Toll
  5. Bengaluru Breaks 133-Year Record With Highest Rainfall In Single Day In June
Entertainment News
  1. Ranveer Singh Gives A Contemporary Twist To Traditional Attire
  2. Varun Dhawan's Wife Natasha Reportedly Goes Into Labour; Actor Spotted Outside Mumbai Hospital
  3. Watch: Adele Scolds A Fan At Las Vegas Concert For Anti-Pride Month Comment, Calls It Intolerable
  4. Ammy Virk Has THIS To Say On Diljit Dosanjh's No-Turban Look In 'Amar Singh Chamkila'
  5. ‘House Of The Dragon 2’: What If Bollywood Made The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Off? Here’s Our Dream Cast
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jannik Sinner Enters French Open Quarterfinals
  2. Afghanistan Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  3. England Vs Scotland Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 6: When And Where To Watch
  4. Daniil Medvedev Vs Alex de Minaur French Open 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. French Open Day 8 Recap: Tsitsipas Sets Up Alcaraz Face-Off, Swiatek Serves Double-Bagel Win
World News
  1. Island Near US Prepares For Evacuation Due To Rising Sea Levels
  2. Watch: Adele Scolds A Fan At Las Vegas Concert For Anti-Pride Month Comment, Calls It Intolerable
  3. Should It Be Lonely At The Top?
  4. Mount Everest Tragedies: A Grim History Of Fatalities
  5. Long Queues At Mount Everest A Risk For Climate And Climbers
Latest Stories
  1. Suhana Khan Shares Pictures From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding, BFF Shanaya Kapoor Makes An Appearance
  2. Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Woman, Daughter of IAS Officers, Jumps To Death; Suicide Note Found
  3. 642 Million Voted, Record Seizures Made: EC On Mega Lok Sabha Elections; CEC Says 'We Weren't Laapata'
  4. Meenakshi Seshadri Reveals Being Removed From 'Damini' After She Rejected Rajkumar Santoshi’s Marriage Proposal
  5. Dalljiet Kaur's Husband Nikhil Patel Issues A Cease And Desist Letter To The Actor, Threatens Legal Action
  6. ‘House Of The Dragon 2’: What If Bollywood Made The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Off? Here’s Our Dream Cast
  7. Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: 'Will Soon Start Polling In J&K', Says CEC; 64.2 Cr Indians Voted In LS Polls
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jannik Sinner Enters French Open Quarterfinals