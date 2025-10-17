NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration: Round 1 Begins Amid Schedule Uncertainty

NEET PG 2025: Registration Now Open

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has activated the NEET PG 2025 counselling registration portal for Round 1. Eligible candidates must visit the official website (mcc.nic.in), select “New Registration,” and log in using their NEET PG roll number and password. After logging in, applicants can enter and lock their preferred colleges and courses before submitting their choices.