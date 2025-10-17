NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration: Round 1 Begins Amid Schedule Uncertainty

Candidates can register for NEET PG 2025 Round 1 counselling via mcc.nic.in using their NEET PG roll number and password. The 50% All India Quota seats are available, with reservation as per government norms. Detailed counselling schedule yet to be announced.

neet pg 2025 counselling registration
NEET UG Counselling 2024 Dates Out! MCC To Begin Round 1 On August 14 | Complete Schedule | Photo: File Pic
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Round 1 registration for NEET PG 2025 counselling is now live

  • MCC yet to announce detailed counselling schedule

  • Registration via mcc.nic.in using NEET PG roll number and password

  • 50% All India Quota seats offered; reservation per government norms

NEET PG 2025: Registration Now Open

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has activated the NEET PG 2025 counselling registration portal for Round 1. Eligible candidates must visit the official website (mcc.nic.in), select “New Registration,” and log in using their NEET PG roll number and password. After logging in, applicants can enter and lock their preferred colleges and courses before submitting their choices.

How to Register for NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Counselling?

  1. Visit mcc.nic.in and click on “NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Registration.”

  2. Log in with NEET PG roll number and password.

  3. Fill in personal and academic details as prompted.

  4. Select and arrange choices of colleges and courses.

  5. Review, lock your options, and submit the form.

Seat Matrix and Reservation

Round 1 counselling covers 50% of All India Quota seats across government and private medical colleges. The reservation policy follows Central Government norms: 15% SC, 7.5% ST, 27% OBC (non-creamy layer), 10% EWS, and 5% horizontal reservation for PwD candidates.

Schedule and Supreme Court Plea

While registration has begun, the MCC has yet to release the full counselling schedule, including choice-filling deadlines and result dates. A recent petition in the Supreme Court seeks greater transparency in announcing counselling timelines amid candidate concerns over delays.​

What Candidates Should Do?

Aspiring NEET PG candidates are advised to:

  • Complete registration promptly to avoid last-minute glitches.

  • Monitor MCC.nic.in and official MCC social media channels for schedule updates.

  • Keep all required documents, including NEET PG scorecard, identity proof, and category certificates, ready for uploading.

With Round 1 registration underway, candidates should stay informed of schedule announcements and prepare their choice preferences carefully to secure admission in their desired postgraduate medical courses.

