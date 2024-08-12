NEET PG 2024 Result Expected Soon For Over 2 Lakh Candidates | Details

NEET PG 2024 was successfully conducted on August 11 for over two lakh students. The postgraduate medical exam, which had its date changed four times, was held in two shifts in 170 cities.
As per an official release from the National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences, the NEET PG 2024 was conducted across 416 centres in 170 cities. As per NBEMS, admit cards were issued to around 2,28,540 candidates who then appeared for the exam on August 11.
As per NBEMS and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, over 1,950 independent appraisers and 300 flying squad members were assigned to exam centres across India to oversee the conduct of the NEET PG exam.
These extra measures to ensure the proper conduct of the NEET exam comes after the paper leak row regarding the NEET UG 2024 exam.
With the NEET PG 2024 exam now over, NBEMS has announced it is preparing for the declaration of the NEET PG Result. Based on past trends, the NEET PG 2024 result is expected to be declared within a week of conducting the exam.
However, keeping in mind the recent exam row with NEET UG, UGC NET and more, the NEET PG result is expected to be declared around the last week of August.
Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to download their respective scorecard from the official website of NBEMS.