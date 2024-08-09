Education

Supreme Court Dismisses Plea To Postpone NEET-PG 2024 Exam

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the plea to postpone NEET-PG 2024 exam.

SC Heared NEET PG 2024 Postponement Plea Today Photo: Pexels
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the plea to postpone National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test -Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 exam. The Supreme Court was hearing a plea seeking postponement of the NEET-PG examination, scheduled for August 11, which claimed that candidates have been allocated cities that are highly inconvenient for them to reach.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on Thursday took note of the submissions of lawyer Anas Tanwir on the issue.

The plea said many candidates have been allocated cities which are highly inconvenient for them to reach. It said the test cities were allotted on July 31 and the specific centres will be declared on August 8.

The NEET PG exam was initially supposed to be held on June 23 but was postponed by the Union Health Ministry as a "precautionary measure" in the wake of alleged irregularities in certain competitive exams.

What Is NEET-PG Exam

The National Eligibility Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) entrance examination is conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), along with its technical partner Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), for medical students.

NEET-PG exam is conducted to determine eligibility of candidates for admission to postgraduate medical programmes in government or private medical colleges, such as Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), PG diploma, Diplomate of National Board (DNB), Doctorate of National Board (DrNB), and NBEMS diploma.

Candidates studying in India, having a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree or provisional MBBS pass certificate as per the Indian Medical Council Act, and MBBS registration certificate issued by the Indian or state medical council and have completed one year of internship or will be completing the internship, are eligible to apply for the exam.

